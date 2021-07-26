fusionSpan Earns 2021 Great Place to Work Certification™

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- fusionSpan is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the first time in company history! The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at fusionSpan. This recognition is supported by the fact that the majority of team members identified fusionSpan as a great place to work - resulting in fusionSpan obtaining a score 17% higher than the average U.S. company!

Great Place to Work Certification

fusionSpan is an award-winning professional services firm and a Salesforce.Org Impact Partner that has been providing exceptional Salesforce-based technology consulting, implementation, and managed services since 2010. As a Salesforce Partner since 2015, and Fonteva Implementation Partner of the Year since 2017, we provide white-glove service to go beyond a typical implementation team. Our extensive catalog of services enables us to offer solutions ranging from system integration to digital marketing for member-based organizations of all sizes.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that fusionSpan is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

fusionSpan is actively investing in team members and putting our employees first as we continue to develop and scale. fusionSpan launched our internal initiative "One fusionSpan" in 2021 to put a greater focus on people and culture throughout our global organization. fusionSpan emphasizes an environment where our team members have the necessary resources to develop a happy and healthy work-life balance, while also being motivated and challenged to innovate, grow their skills, and bring their best to their role and external customers.

"I don't know of any company that embraces change like fusionSpan and consistently makes an effort to look inward and identify when something isn't working. Our internal Culture of Caring Committee is a clear example of the company leadership's interest in making fusionSpan a place of which people want to be a part. There is a tireless effort to grow organizationally and independently, asking the question reflectively, "how can we do better?" - Alex Lord, Senior Consultant

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

Join The fusionSpan Team!

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page here !

About fusionSpan

fusionSpan is a leading CRM implementer and Salesforce partner, with over 150 Salesforce implementations under our belt. We help clients implement, support, extend, and integrate CRM software. fusionSpan provides solutions ranging from system integration to digital marketing for member-based organizations of all sizes.

Headquartered in Rockville, MD, fusionSpan has over 100 team members and features developmental offices in India, Canada, and Latin America. Whether your organization is adopting new technology or learning how best to use your current tools to fit your business needs, we are here to help you leverage technology to bridge your association to your customers.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience.

Media Contact:

Noah King

240-552-9306

[email protected]

SOURCE fusionSpan

Related Links

http://www.fusionspan.com

