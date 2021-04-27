fusionSpan Receives Communitas Award for Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- fusionSpan, LLC, a leading CRM implementer and SalesforceⓇ partner located in the Washington DC metropolitan area has received recognition for social efforts with a 2021 Communitas Award . This award is an international effort to recognize exceptional businesses, organizations, and individuals who are unselfishly giving of themselves and their resources, and those who are changing how they do business to benefit their communities.

The award recognizes fusionSpan's comprehensive corporate social responsibility activities including their commitment to creating a scholarship for women from underrepresented ethnic groups pursuing a degree in STEM at Montgomery College in Maryland. fusionSpan is aligning their core values with the commitment to creating a scholarship fund of $25,000 over the next five years.

fusionSpan's scholarship is part of their volunteer, philanthropy and sustainability efforts the organization has committed to by taking the 1% Pledge. Pledge 1% is an international corporate philanthropy campaign spearheaded by Salesforce, Atlassian, Rally, and Tides that encourages companies of all sizes to contribute 1% of their time, product, profit, or equity to any cause or charitable organization of their choice.

"fusionSpan is thrilled to be able to give back to the community that our team lives and works in through this scholarship. As a Woman and Minority Owned Business, promoting the growth of women in technology is near and dear to our mission. As we continue to grow, we are proud to take the 1% Pledge and honor those who have made us what we are today."

-Gayathri Kher, fusionSpan President & Co-founder

About Communitas Awards

Communitas Awards was started in 2010 as an outgrowth of the pro bono recognition program of the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals ( www.amcpros.com ), a several-thousand-member group that honors creative achievement and fosters partnerships with charities and community organizations. As part of its mission, AMCP gives grants to community organizations and underwrites a large portion of Communitas expenses.

Communitas Awards seeks to honor those special companies, organizations, and individuals who go beyond rhetoric and whose commitment sets them apart from their competition. Communitas winners are dedicated to helping the less fortunate in their communities and are changing the way they do business to benefit their employees, communities, and environment.

About fusionSpan

fusionSpan is an award-winning professional services firm that has been providing exceptional Salesforce-based technology consulting, implementation, and managed services since 2010. fusionSpan's goal is to provide scalable, long-term solutions that increase staff efficiency and customer experience. fusionSpan is headquartered in Rockville, MD with offices in India, Canada, and Latin America. For more information, please visit, www.fusionSpan.com or @fusionSpan on Twitter.

