fusionZONE Automotive Announces Acquisition of MotorWebs, Inc.

With this acquisition, fusionZONE further extends its reach in the digital automotive retail space and lays the foundation to expand its offerings to both dealer groups and single-rooftop dealerships. Both companies are approved Toyota website providers, and the acquisition will make fusionZONE one of the largest providers in the Toyota Digital Dealer Solutions (TDDS) program, as well as one of the largest website solution providers in the automotive industry. The merger will bring more service, technology, and enhancements to fusionZONE's dealer clients.

MotorWebs, which is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, was founded in 2002 by husband-and-wife team Ron and Jan Clayton, with a vision to build the most service-centric company in the industry. Since its inception, the company has prided itself on prioritizing existing dealer clients above prospecting for new clients, and has experienced incredible organic growth as a result.

fusionZONE, born in 2009, also was founded by a husband-and-wife team, Brett and Karen Sutherlin. Brett currently serves as CEO and Karen serves as COO. Headquartered in Pacific Palisades, CA, and with offices in California and Florida, fusionZONE quickly became one of the fastest-growing technology companies in the automotive industry. In late 2017, it entered into a strategic alliance with Primus Capital, a private equity firm out of Cleveland and Atlanta. With the current landscape of website providers serving dealers, fusionZONE has plans for more acquisitions over the next 12-18 months.

"Ron and Jan Clayton deserve high praise for the amazing business they have built," said Brett Sutherlin, CEO of fusionZONE. "Both Karen and I immediately recognized the synergies of this deal, and have had a great time brainstorming with Ron and Jan to find additional areas of value creation for our customers. MotorWebs and fusionZONE are aligned in offering the absolute best to dealers in terms of technology and customer support. We immediately knew we could really scale the business."

"We have been watching the growth of fusionZONE and have been impressed with the high level of satisfaction reported by fusionZONE customers," said Ron Clayton, Founder of MotorWebs. "Seeing the similarities between the two companies made this an easy decision for us."

As part of the acquisition, fusionZONE will open a third office in Seattle and will retain MotorWeb's current employees.

