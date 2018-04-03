fusionZONE Automotive Wins Automotive Website Award for Peak Performance

Co-Founders Brett Sutherlin, CEO and Karen Sutherlin, COO accepted the award at Aria Resort and Casino in an evening ceremony that took place just prior to the 2018 NADA Convention in Las Vegas, Nevada. They were accompanied by team members and executives from Primus Capital, recent investors in the company. The Peak Performance Award highlights platforms that make it easy to create and manage dealerships' digital efforts and provide top-of-the-line technologies to create an unsurpassed user experience.

Acclaimed for their money-back guarantee to double a dealership's website leads over their current provider, fusionZONE's focus on speed and conversions sets them apart. Brian Pasch, Founder of PCG, explained that dealers need a website provider who is in tune with their pain points and understands the consumer's need for speed and intuitive customer engagement. He noted that fusionZONE meets that criteria; delivering a maximum number of high-quality conversions and providing innovative outreach to target in-market auto shoppers.

"We have proven time and again that our websites outperform the competition. Our conversion-focused solutions allow dealers to engage customers faster and connect with them in real-time, ultimately increasing online traffic, leads and sales," Brett Sutherlin said. Karen Sutherlin added, "It's gratifying to gain such prestigious validation from a third party. We appreciate the recognition by PCG and are honored to take home the win."

"We are thrilled with the level to which fusionZONE continues to develop its industry-leading products for its dealers. The company's trajectory is fulfilling its vision of becoming the next big name in automotive marketing as it strengthens dealer and OEM relationships and launches into the remainder of the year at the top of its game," said Ron Hess, Managing Director at Primus Capital.

A copy of the study may be found at bit.ly/fZAresearchreport or visit fusionZONE at the 24th Digital Dealer Conference in Orlando, Florida, Booth 413. Brett Sutherlin is a speaker presenting "Your Website is Only Built for 30% of Your Buyers: Maximize Mobile Traffic and Convert More Leads!"

For more information about the AWAs, please visit http://www.awa.autos.

To learn more about the company, visit www.FZAutomotive.com

For more information, contact Gina Reuscher at (888) 576-1136.

About fusionZONE Automotive, LLC

fusionZONE Automotive, LLC offers automotive dealers the nation's fastest, cutting-edge, customized and responsive websites. With the sole objective of driving website conversions and leads, fusionZONE websites garner more traffic and help dealers sell more cars.

Also offering progressive, complete digital marketing solutions, fusionZONE Automotive streamlines the digital process for dealerships of all sizes.

fusionZONE is based in Pacific Palisades, CA and Lakeland, FL.

