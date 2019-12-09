FutBolr Global LLC Successfully Defends Trademarks Against Imitator

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FutBolr Global LLC ("FutBolr Global"), a leading soccer-inspired apparel brand, was victorious in its lawsuit against FTBLR, a California Partnership. FutBolr Global filed suit in the federal district court for the Southern District of New York (Case No. 1:18-cv-04585 (S.D.N.Y)) alleging trademark infringement, false advertising and cybersquatting under the Lanham Act. Resolution of all claims in favor of FutBolr Global is a comprehensive victory that recognizes the strength of FutBolr Global's trademarks and forbids future unauthorized use of the company's valuable intellectual property by FTBLR.

FutBolr Global vigorously defends its intellectual property, including its registered and unregistered trademarks, to ensure that the public can continue to associate the FutBolr name with high-quality apparel and other soccer-related goods and services, according to Mabricio Wilson, co-owner of FutBolr Global. "We are very pleased with the resolution of the case and trust that it will serve as a deterrent to would-be infringers looking to misappropriate our property and good will," Wilson adds. "We look forward to continuing to expand our business to deliver the high-quality products that our customers have come to know and expect."

FutBolr Global is represented by attorneys from Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP.

About FutBolr Global LLC

Futbolr is a lifestyle brand that reflects the global passion for the beautiful game of soccer. The company's goal is to create imaginative and fashionable clothing that captures the artistic greatness of soccer. We believe that soccer is about more than just the game itself – it is more than just a sport - it influences all areas of life and has the unique ability to bring people together. FutBolr is about helping people look better off the field, while still being able to represent the essence of soccer on the field. The magic of soccer has captivated the world and the FutBolr brand aims to capture the magic of the game. Ever Living Ever Faithful. FutBolr's clothing and apparel may be found on its website, www.futbolr.com, or on its social media pages, including Instagram (@futbolr_clothing), Twitter (@futbolr), and Facebook (facebook.com/futbolrpage).

