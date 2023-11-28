Futian District in Shenzhen, China looking for FDI

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan Stanley, Siemens Energy, Starbucks, more than 156 of the Forbes global top 500 companies have invested in this region in China. The region is Futian District in Shenzhen, China.

Located in the central urban area of Shenzhen and with an area of 78.66 km2 and a population of about 2.2 million, Futian District is the administrative, cultural, financial, business and international communication center of Shenzhen.

In recent years, Futian District has consistently ranked at the forefront of China's districts and counties. By 2022, the regional GDP has exceeded 550 billion RMB. It will highlight the "three major industries" of science and technology, finance, and fashion, aiming at the "three major positions" of the Central Innovation District, the Central Business District, and the Central Dynamic District, striving to become one of the urban districts with a GDP of 600 billion RMB.

Futian District focuses on the development of strategic emerging industries and future industries. It has successfully built four clusters at a level of 50 billion RMB, such as digital creativity, new energy, software and information services, and intelligent terminals; several clusters at a level of 10 billion RMB, such as modern fashion, semiconductors and integrated circuits, biomedicine among others.

In August 2023, the State Council of China issued the Development Plan for the Shenzhen Park of the Hetao Shenzhen-Hong Kong Science and Technology Innovation Cooperation Zone, which tailored a national strategic blueprint for the cooperation between Shenzhen and Hong Kong upon scientific and technological innovation, clarifying the policies of the 15% personal income tax as well as corporate income tax taxation for specific enterprises and individuals, and "highly convenient entry and exit" for personnel and goods. At present, the Hetao Shenzhen-Hong Kong Science and Technology Innovation Cooperation Zone in Futian District has promoted more than 150 high-end scientific research projects and gathered more than 3,000 scientific researchers to further promote scientific and technological innovation cooperation. The development potential of this region in the future is immeasurable.

Innovative Futian District with entrepreneurial blessing. With the best resources, most facilitating policies, and optimal opportunities, Futian District will serve the vast number of enterprises, making endeavors in Futian so as to receive great harvest.

