Futran Solutions Joins Duck Creek Technologies Partner Ecosystem as Consulting Partner

Commenting on the partnership, Vazirani said, "Futran's vision is to be the 'Best Insourcing Partner' for insurers and help them build in-house competency in the insurance domain and Duck Creek solutions by seeding in the best talent and bringing in proven accelerators. Futran specializes in Business Analysis, Front Ends, Integrations, and Data Solutions."

Futran has also developed its "Make it Ez" framework for simplifying implementation and testing processes, and has invested in developing accelerators such as EzApp, EzBot, and EzAPIs with a set of reusable components. Using its experience in the insurance domain, Futran has developed add-on engagement solutions such as Quick Quote, Claims FNOL and Underwriting Approval Management.

The partnership between Futran Solutions and Duck Creek technologies has been effective since June 1, 2021.

About Futran Solutions:

Futran Solutions is a Digital Technology organization focused on Data Analytics, Cloud, Automation, and New Age App Development.

About Duck Creek Technologies:

Duck Creek Technologies (Nasdaq: DCT) is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and General insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand, the company's enterprise Software-as-a-Service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek's functionally rich solutions are available on a stand-alone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. For more information, visit duckcreek.com.

