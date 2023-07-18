FUTU ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 11, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Futu Holdings Limited Shareholders

NEW YORK, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: April 27, 2020 to May 16, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 11, 2023

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Futu Holdings Limited made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Futu's business was, quite simply, illegal as it related to operations in China as a result of its failure to obtain the proper licenses; (2) it did not fully disclose to investors that it was engaging in unlawful activity and instead falsely characterized the applicable Chinese laws as ambiguous; (3) the foregoing subjected the Company to a heightened risk of regulatory enforcement; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

