Futu Holdings Limited Class Action Lawsuit: Investors Face August 25, 2026, Deadline

Did you buy FUTU securities between May 24, 2023 and May 27, 2026?

Affected FUTU Investor Summary

Who: Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) What: Securities fraud class action lawsuit filed

Securities class action lawsuit filed Class Period: May 24, 2023 through May 27, 2026

May 24, 2023 through May 27, 2026 Deadline to Seek Lead Plaintiff Status: August 25, 2026

August 25, 2026 Key Lawsuit Allegations: Material misstatements and/or omissions concerning the company's compliance with the requirements of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC).

Material misstatements and/or omissions concerning the company's compliance with the requirements of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC). Investor Action: Contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) for recovery options

RADNOR, Pa., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com ) , a nationally recognized securities litigation law firm, informs investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against Futu Holdings Limited (Futu) (NASDAQ: FUTU) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Futu securities between May 24, 2023 and May 27, 2026, inclusive. The lawsuit is filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and is captioned Tang v. Futu Holdings Limited, Case No. 1:26-cv-05453 (S.D.N.Y.). Investors have until August 25, 2026, to file for lead plaintiff status.

CONTACT KTMC TO DISCUSS YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS:

If you purchased or acquired Futu Holdings Limited securities and have lost money on your investment, please provide your information here:

https://www.ktmc.com/futu-futu-holdngs-limited-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR_Newswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=futu&mktm=PR

There is no cost or obligation to speak with an attorney.

FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT - COMPLAINT ALLEGATION SUMMARY:

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Futu was not in compliance with the requirements of the CSRC, particularly because the company continued to conduct securities business, public fund sales business, and futures business in mainland China without obtaining the requisite licenses or approval; (2) as a result, Futu was reasonably likely to face regulatory penalties, including the disgorgement of ill-gotten gains and other penalties; (3) consequently, Futu's financial results were overstated; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Why did Futu' s Stock Drop?

On May 22, 2026, before the market opened, Reuters published an article reporting that the CSRC, along with seven other government agencies including the central bank, had launched a crackdown aimed at "brokers it accused of illegally moving money to foreign markets" including "overseas firms and their local partners operating without approval." Specifically, the article reported "online brokers Tiger, Futu and Longbridge would be penalised for soliciting business in China without an onshore licence, the securities regulator said."

That same day, pre-market, Futu issued a press release disclosing that it had received a notification letter from the CSRC stating that "certain Futu entities in mainland China and Hong Kong . . . without obtaining the requisite licenses or approval, conducted securities business, public fund sales business and futures business in mainland China", and that the CSRC "proposes to order the Related Companies to rectify or cease such activities, confiscate illegal gains, and impose fines, with the total proposed penalty amounting to approximately RMB1.85 billion (approximately USD271 million)." Further, the regulatory authority "proposes to impose a personal fine of RMB1.25 million (approximately USD 183,575) on Mr. LI Hua, the founder and CEO of the Company." On this news, Futu's stock price fell $34.10 per share, or 27.5%, to close at $89.76 per share on May 22, 2026.

Then, on May 28, 2026, before the market opened, Futu issued a press release reporting its financial results for the first quarter of 2026, including the proposed penalties comprised of "(i) confiscation of illegal gains of approximately RMB470 million [approximately $69.21 million USD] and (ii) imposition of fines of approximately RMB1.38 billion [approximately $20 billion USD] in an aggregate amount of approximately RMB1.85 billion." On this news, Futu's stock price fell $5.31 per share, or 4.8%, to close at $104.91 per share on May 28, 2026.

WHAT FUTU INVESTORS CAN DO NOW:

File to be lead plaintiff by August 25, 2026. Contact KTMC for a free case evaluation. All representation is on a contingency fee basis, there is no cost to you. Retain counsel of choice or take no action.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS FOR FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED INVESTORS:

Futu investors may, no later than August 25, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP encourages Futu investors to contact the firm for more information.

ABOUT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP (KTMC):

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (KTMC) is a leading U.S. plaintiff-side law firm focused on securities-fraud class actions and global investor protection. The firm represents individual investors as well as institutions, such as major pension funds, asset managers, and international investors. KTMC has led some of the largest recoveries in securities litigation and has been recognized by peers and the legal media with numerous accolades, including being recognized in Chambers & Partners USA 2026 as a Band 1 Top Firm in Securities and Class Actions, Legal 500's Tier 1 Rankings for Securities and M&A Litigation, The National Law Journal's Plaintiff's Hot List and Trailblazers in Plaintiffs' Law, BTI Consulting Group's Honor Roll of Most Feared Law Firms, The Legal Intelligencer's Class Action Firm of the Year, Lawdragon's Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers, and Law360's Titans of the Plaintiffs Bar. The firm operates globally with offices in Pennsylvania and California. KTMC has recovered over $25 billion for our clients and the classes they represent.

CONTACT:

Jonathan Naji, Esq.

(484) 270-1453

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

[email protected]

May be considered attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. The complaint in this matter was not filed by KTMC.

SOURCE Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP