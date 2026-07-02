FUTU SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Investors of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Deadline on August 25, 2026

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Futu To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired securities in Futu between May 24, 2023 and May 27, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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NEW YORK, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Futu Holdings Limited("Futu" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FUTU) and reminds investors of the August 25, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

James (Josh) Wilson, Faruqi & Faruqi Senior Partner (PRNewsfoto/Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP)

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See www.faruqilaw.com.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Futu was not in compliance with the requirements of the CSRC, including because the Company continued to conduct securities business, public fund sales business and futures business in mainland China without obtaining the requisite licenses or approval; (2) as a result, Futu was reasonably likely to face regulatory penalties, including the disgorgement of ill-gotten gains and other penalties; (3) as a result of the foregoing, Futu's financial results were overstated; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On May 22, 2026, pre-market, Futu issued a press release allegedly disclosing that it had received a notification letter from the CSRC stating that "certain Futu entities in mainland China and Hong Kong . . . without obtaining the requisite licenses or approval, conducted securities business, public fund sales business and futures business in mainland China" and that the CSRC "proposes to order the Related Companies to rectify or cease such activities, confiscate illegal gains, and impose fines, with the total proposed penalty amounting to approximately RMB1.85 billion (approximately USD271 million)." The Futu class action lawsuit further alleges that the regulatory authority "proposes to impose a personal fine of RMB1.25 million (approximately USD 183,575) on Mr. LI Hua, the founder and CEO of the Company." On this news, the price of Futu stock fell more than 27%, according to the complaint.

Then, on May 28, 2026, before the market opened, Futu issued a press release reporting financial results for the first quarter of 2026, allegedly including the proposed penalties comprised of "(i) confiscation of illegal gains of approximately RMB470 million [approximately $69.21 million USD] and (ii) imposition of fines of approximately RMB1.38 billion in an aggregate amount of approximately RMB1.85 billion." On this news, the price of Futu stock declined nearly 5%, according to the complaint.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Futu's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Futu Holdings Limited class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/FUTU or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) for Investors Regarding the Futu Holdings Limited Securities Class Action Lawsuit:

What is the Futu Holdings Limited securities fraud lawsuit about?

The lawsuit alleges that Futu misled investors by failing to disclose it was conducting certain securities, public fund sales, and futures businesses in mainland China without required CSRC licenses or approvals. According to the complaint, this exposed the Company to significant regulatory penalties, overstated its financial results, and made its public statements about its business and prospects materially misleading.

Who may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit?

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) securities between May 24, 2023 and May 27, 2026, inclusive (the "Class Period"), and suffered losses may be eligible to participate in the securities class action. Eligibility depends on the specific facts of each investor's transactions and losses.

What is a lead plaintiff, and how can I seek appointment?

A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the interests of all class members during the litigation. Generally, the investor with the largest financial interest who meets the legal requirements may be selected. Investors seeking appointment must file a motion with the court by the August 25, 2026 deadline through counsel of their choice.

What should investors do if they purchased Futu Holdings Limited stock during the Class Period?

Investors who purchased Futu securities during the Class Period should review their investment records, preserve relevant documents, and consider contacting counsel to understand their legal rights. Those interested in serving as lead plaintiff must act before the August 25, 2026 deadline, while investors who do not seek that role may still remain eligible to share in any potential recovery.

Why should investors contact Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP?

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP has represented investors in securities litigation for decades and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders. Investors who purchased Futu Holdings Limited securities during the Class Period may contact the firm to discuss their legal rights, potential claims, and the lead plaintiff process at no cost or obligation.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

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