Future $1225 Billion Enterprise Mobility Market - Global Outlook & Forecasts 2017-2026
Feb 05, 2019, 11:45 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Enterprise Mobility - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Enterprise Mobility market accounted for $206.13 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $1225.78 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 21.9% during the forecast period.
The increasing demand for the smartphone, trend of choose your own device and bring your own, increase in mobile data and mobile devices and increase in adoption of cloud-based technology are some factors fueling the market growth. However, device and data security risks are hampering the market growth.
Modern enterprise business strategies need a much faster pace of operations, particularly if the enterprises are looking to expand into a worldwide chief entity. In order to achieve this highly sought-after competitive advantage, companies are looking to the solutions offered by enterprise mobility players. Enterprise mobility services and solutions have established to improve the decision-making speed of enterprises, thereby generating an increasing demand for enterprise mobility solutions.
By Device, smartphone held considerable market share due to increasing demand for the smart phones. By geography, North America dominated the global market which can be attributed to the high concentration of leading vendors and high rate of adoption of technological advances across enterprises.
Moreover, Asia Pacific market will gain traction due to the increasing workforce of mobile device users, acceptance of cloud infrastructure, flourishing end-use industries, and growing demand for digital advancements across enterprise infrastructures.
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 End User Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Enterprise Mobility Market, By Software
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Enterprise Email and Content Management
5.3 Mobile Device Management
5.4 Mobile Application Management
5.5 Other Software s
6 Global Enterprise Mobility Market, By Device
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Tablets
6.3 Laptops
6.4 Smartphones
7 Global Enterprise Mobility Market, By Security Solution
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Network Security
7.3 Mobile ID Security
7.4 Mobile Device Security
7.5 Mobile Data Security
8 Global Enterprise Mobility Market, By End user
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Manufacturing and Automotive
8.3 IT and Telecommunication
8.4 Hospitality and Retail
8.5 Government and Education
8.6 Banking, Financial services and Insurance (BFSI)
9 Global Enterprise Mobility Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 US
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Mexico
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 Italy
9.3.4 France
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Rest of Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 Japan
9.4.2 China
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 New Zealand
9.4.6 South Korea
9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
9.5 South America
9.5.1 Argentina
9.5.2 Brazil
9.5.3 Chile
9.5.4 Rest of South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 UAE
9.6.3 Qatar
9.6.4 South Africa
9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
10 Key Developments
10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.3 New Product Launch
10.4 Expansions
10.5 Other Key Strategies
11 Company Profiling
11.1 Verizon Enterprise Solutions
11.2 Symantec Corporation
11.3 SAP SE
11.4 Panasonic Corporation
11.5 Nokia Corporation
11.6 Microsoft Corporation
11.7 Meru Networks
11.8 iPass, Inc.
11.9 IBM Corporation
11.10 Hewlett-Packard Development Company Ltd.
11.11 Globo PLC
11.12 Enterprise Mobile, Inc.
11.13 Citrix Systems, Inc.
11.14 Cisco Systems, Inc.
11.15 Cerner Corporation
11.16 BlackBerry, Ltd.
11.17 Avaya Inc.
11.18 AT&T, Inc.
11.19 Aruba Networks, Inc.
11.20 Alcatel-Lucent S.A.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/z3ds7r/future_1225?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article