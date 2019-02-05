Future $59.23 Bn Home Security Solutions Market - Global Outlook & Forecasts 2017-2026

DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Home Security Solutions - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Home Security Solutions market accounted for $11.54 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $59.23 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 19.9% from 2017 to 2026.

Increasing incidence of crime rates, availability of remote monitoring, Design of efficient and sophisticated security systems and increasing count of smart phone and tablet users are some of the factors fueling the market growth. However, factors such as large initial investment and cost of maintenance of the equipment along with lack of awareness regarding technological enhancements are the factors that are restricting the market growth.

The consumers are more worried these days about the security and safety of their properties and families due to rise in home intrusions and property related crimes across the world, which is creating a demand for home security solutions. Home security solutions are electronics security systems that are designed and used to living premises personal property, residential setups, monitor homes, and residents to protect them from crimes such as robberies, homicides, home intrusions, property crimes, etc. Home security solutions are considered as influential tools to investigate and prevent crimes by installing them in homes, backyards and parking lots.

Amongst Solution, Video Surveillance Solution segment accounted for significant market share during the forecast period sue to its wide application for the purpose of detecting home invasions, robberies, thefts, property crimes, and other home-based criminal incidents.

By geography, Asia Pacific is an promising market is considered to be a emerging market in the near future. The reason is increasing crime rates and growing infrastructure development.

What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Home Security Solutions Market, By Home Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Apartments

5.3 Independent Homes

5.4 Condominiums



6 Global Home Security Solutions Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Alarms

6.3 Cameras

6.4 Fire Sprinklers & Extinguishers

6.5 Sensors

6.6 Panic Buttons

6.7 Electronic Locks

6.7.1 Keypad Locks

6.7.2 Wireless Locks

6.7.3 Magnetic Strip Locks

6.7.4 Electromechanical Door Locks

6.7.5 Electric Strip Locks

6.7.6 Biometric Locks



7 Global Home Security Solutions Market, By Solution

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Fire Protection System

7.3 Access Control & Management Solution

7.4 Integrated Security Solution

7.5 Intruder Alarm Solution

7.6 Video Surveillance Solution

7.7 Intercom System

7.8 Medical Alert System



8 Global Home Security Solutions Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Honeywell International Inc.

10.2 Robert Bosch GmbH

10.3 Alarm.com

10.4 Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited

10.5 Control4 Corporation

10.6 Nortek Security & Control LLC.

10.7 United Technologies Corporation

10.8 Allegion PLC

10.9 Ingersoll Rand

10.10 Assa Abloy

10.11 Vivint Inc.

10.12 Tyco International Ltd.

10.13 Protect America, Inc.

10.14 Frontpoint Security Solutions

10.15 SimpliSafe, Inc.

10.16 Axis Communications AB

10.17 HikVision Digital Technology Co., Ltd.

10.18 ADT Corporation



