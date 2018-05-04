Future Announces the Appointment of Christine Shaw as Managing Director & Senior Vice President, B2B

Christine joins Future from PennWell where she served as Senior Vice President of the technology division for 17 years. Prior to this, Christine was a board member for Revo Media and Group Publisher for Bonnier Publications.

Christine has a background in driving growth in B2B markets. Whilst serving as Senior Vice President at PennWell, she oversaw 14 brands in magazines, websites and a number of global events. Christine brings a wealth of media, technology, and marketing knowledge to the role.

Zillah Byng-Thorne, Chief Executive Officer of Future, says "It's a pleasure to welcome Christine on board during such a significant time for Future. Our expansion in the US and diversification into B2B is important strategically for us, and I believe Christine's expertise will go a long way in steering us successfully in this endeavor."

Christine Shaw, Managing Director of B2B for Future says "I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work for Future as the Managing Director of their newly formed B2B division. There is tremendous opportunity to bring together the marquee brands that were formerly NewBay Media with the world-class operations and leadership of Future."

Christine will be joining Future from Monday the 7th of May based out of New York.

About Future:

Future plc is an international media group and leading digital publisher, listed on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: FUTR). The Group operates two separately managed brand-led divisions: Media and Magazine. The Group has a reach of 100m+ globally, including 62m online users and 63m social media reach.

The Magazine division is brand-led. It has over 100 market-leading publications, with 10 key titles. The Media division focuses on being at the forefront of digital innovation, in particular, the high growth technology and games markets, with three complementary revenue streams: eCommerce, events and digital advertising. It has a number of leading brands including TechRadar, PC Gamer, GamesRadar+, The Photography Show, Generate, The Homebuilding and Renovating Show and Golden Joysticks Awards.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/future-announces-the-appointment-of-christine-shaw-as-managing-director--senior-vice-president-b2b-300642905.html

SOURCE Future plc