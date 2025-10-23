Future Architect Fund and Judson University Celebrate Grand Opening of New Downtown Elgin Dormitory, Once a 1960's Bank Headquarters

Glunz Hall showcases an adaptive reuse of a mid-century bank headquarters, creating a hybrid residence and design studio for graduate architecture students

ELGIN, Ill., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Architect Fund , a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the next generation of architects, in partnership with Judson University, will celebrate the ribbon-cutting and grand opening of Glunz Hall today, a hybrid live/work residence and design studio for the university's Master of Architecture program. Designed by Studio Vertex, the project transforms a former mid-century bank headquarters in downtown Elgin into a dynamic environment where graduate architecture students can live, work, and learn, blending historic preservation with forward-thinking design.

Glunz Hall

The project, involving philanthropic contributions from a variety of donors, was coordinated through the Future Architect Fund, an organization dedicated to furthering the next generation of architects. Leveraging a combination of donated design services, a discounted property acquisition, and in-kind contributions from building product partners, Glunz Hall reflects a "for architects, by architects" philosophy, serving as a physical and symbolic investment in the profession.

Glunz Hall preserves its mid-century architecture while introducing contemporary finishes, industrial elements, and subtle Art Deco accents. The building includes 13 apartments able to house approximately 40 students, alongside the Glunz Studio for Architecture and Urbanism, a collaborative design space for graduate architecture students to further their education in a simulated real-world setting.

The building was designed and outfitted using generous in-kind donations from building industry leaders like Behr Paint Company, DuPont Corian, Delta Faucet, FreeAxez, Homasote, Kräus, Trim-Tex, Visual Comfort & Co., Studio Vertex, and Anguleris. Each material and product – from Behr® paint to Delta® faucets and Visual Comfort lighting – functions as a hands-on learning tool for student residents, making Glunz Hall a true "living lab" for building material science.

"It's hard to imagine a more fitting place to immerse oneself in the study of architecture than this historic building at the heart of an architecturally rich city like Elgin," said Benjamin Glunz, Founder of the Future Architect Fund. "Our vision is to provide graduate students with a bridge from the study of architecture to full immersion in real world practice within their local community."

For more information about the Future Architect Fund, Judson University, or ways to support the next generation of architects, visit www.futurearchitectfund.org or www.judsonu.edu .

About Future Architect Fund

The Future Architect Fund is a nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring and supporting the next generation of architects. Through partnerships with educational institutions, architectural practices, and industry leaders, the Fund provides scholarships, mentorship, and financial assistance to students pursuing architecture at the high school, undergraduate, graduate, and post-graduate levels. Learn more at https://futurearchitectfund.org/

About Judson University

Judson University is a fully accredited, private Christian institution representing the Church at work in higher education. Nestled along the beautiful Fox River in Elgin, Ill., just 40 miles northwest of Chicago, Judson is home to more than 1,280 students from 37 states and 20 countries. Judson offers degrees in more than 65 different majors and minors for traditional, graduate, and adult students and ranks consistently among the Best Regional Universities in the Midwest by U.S. News & World Report. Judson has also been recognized as a "Christian College of Distinction." With an academically challenging environment and encouraging spiritual community, Judson shapes lives that shape the world. For more information, please visit https://www.judsonu.edu/

