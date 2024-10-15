Future City® Competition Expands: Middle and High School Teams in DC/MD/VA Region Invited to Join 2024-25 Challenge

The 33rd Annual Future City® Competition is now in full force offering middle school and now high school youth a chance to compete, building on last year's successful pilot program for high school teams. "We're thrilled to expand the Future City Competition to include high school teams. This opportunity allows both middle and high school students to engage in hands-on learning and experience what it's like to think and innovate like real engineers," says Kathy Renzetti, CEO and Executive Director of DiscoverE.

Regional Participation Grows The DC/MD/VA region is already showing strong participation with 39 teams registered. Virginia is represented by 21 teams from areas including Fairfax, Burke, Alexandria, Leesburg, and Aldie. Maryland has 16 teams from locations such as Baltimore, Silver Spring, Rockville, and Oxon Hill, and Washington, DC has two teams. The competition aims to inspire even more middle and high school teams to join before October 31, 2024, registration deadline.

Why Participate? The Future City® Competition offers an unparalleled opportunity for students to dive into real-world engineering challenges, working collaboratively in teams to design, build, and present their vision for a city 100 years in the future. Middle school students will continue to compete for the grand prize: $7,500 for their school's STEM program, sponsored by Bentley Systems. High school participants, now officially part of the competition, will have the chance to compete for valuable college scholarships.

Join the Movement With the expanded program for high school students and enthusiastic participation from middle schools, the Future City Competition is poised to be more dynamic and competitive than ever. Schools, educators, and students across the DC/MD/VA region are encouraged to register their teams and take part in this exciting STEM experience.

How to Register To register your middle or high school team, or to learn more about the Future City® Competition, visit futurecity.org. Keep up with the latest news, tips, and updates by following us on Facebook or Instagram.

Volunteer Opportunities The competition also calls on engineering and technical professionals to volunteer as mentors, judges, and regional volunteers. Your guidance and expertise can make a difference in shaping the future of young innovators. To register as a mentor or judge, visit https://futurecity.org/judge-registration/.

About DiscoverE DiscoverE is a nonprofit organization committed to providing global STEM programs that inspire and empower the next generation of engineers. Focused on reaching underrepresented students, DiscoverE's initiatives include Engineers Week™, Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day™, and the Future City® Competition, many of which are free to participants.

For more information, visit discovere.org.

