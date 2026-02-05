Future City® Finals Spotlight Student-Designed "Farm to Table" Cities in Washington, DC

Record-Breaking Global STEM Competition for Middle and High School Finalists Compete February 14-18, 2026

WASHINGTON, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, Washington, DC will host the 2026 Future City® Finals, where top middle and high school student teams will present innovative ideas for cities that eliminate food waste from farm to table.

Finalist team members from the Future City Competition present their scale model of a sustainable, futuristic city designed to eliminate food waste. They are among the top teams advancing to the Finals in Washington, DC, from February 14–18, 2026, representing a record-breaking season of more than 92,000 participants worldwide. Organized by DiscoverE, the competition builds essential life skills while inspiring students to solve real-world problems.

From February 14–18, 2026, finalist teams will gather in the nation's capital to compete in the culminating event of the Future City® Competition, a global STEM program organized by DiscoverE. The Finals represent the top teams advancing from a season that engaged more than 92,000 students worldwide — the largest participation in the program's history. The finalist teams represent regional champions from across the United States and select international locations. A full list of teams advancing to the Finals is available at futurecity.org/teams-advancing-to-finals .

Throughout the competition, students were challenged to rethink how food is grown, transported, consumed, and reused in the cities of the future, applying engineering principles to real-world sustainability challenges.

"The 'Farm to Table' theme pushes students to think across systems — agriculture, infrastructure, technology, and community impact," said Kathy Renzetti, Executive Director of DiscoverE. "By the time they reach the Finals, these teams have refined ideas that are both imaginative and grounded in real-world problem-solving."

A National Stage for the Next Generation of Engineers

After advancing through regional competitions, finalist middle and high school teams will present their future cities through scale models, essays, project plans, and live presentations evaluated by a multidisciplinary panel of judges.

The 2025–26 season also marks key milestones:

A 50/50 gender split among student participants, a rare achievement in STEM programming The highest-ever participation from teams in the DC, Maryland, and Virginia region, bringing strong local representation to the program Continued growth of the competition's high school division, which awards college scholarships to top teams

Big Ideas with Real-World Relevance

At the Finals, students will compete for a wide range of awards recognizing innovation, sustainability, resilience, and communication. Judges — including engineers, educators, and industry professionals — will evaluate how effectively teams translate visionary ideas into feasible, scalable solutions.

The competition highlights how today's students are already engaging with issues of food security, sustainability, and the future of urban life.

Sponsors: DiscoverE programs, including Future City, are supported by the following organizations. At the Visionary Level: Bechtel Group Foundation, NCEES , and Overdeck Family Foundation . At the Leader Level: Bentley Systems Inc ., Northrop Grumman Foundation , PMI Educational Foundation , TE Connectivity , UL Research Institutes , and United Engineering Foundation . At the Champion Level: RTX and Shell Energy . At the Partner Level: BAE Systems and Glenn W. Bailey Foundation. At the Supporter Level: ON Semiconductor Foundation and SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry as a leading Finals event sponsor.

About DiscoverE: DiscoverE is a nonprofit organization committed to inspiring and empowering the next generation of engineers through free and low-cost global STEM programs. DiscoverE's initiatives include Engineers Week™, Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day™, Chats with Change Makers, and the Future City® Competition. These programs emphasize problem-solving, creativity, and the critical role of engineering in building a better future. For more information, visit discovere.org .

