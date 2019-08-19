Future Commerce Announces Sustainability Initiative

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. and SEATTLE, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Commerce, the media company that offers strategic advice to retailers seeking to take their businesses to the next level, announced today the design and adoption of a sustainability initiative to govern all Future Commerce activities. The five-part initiative focuses on reducing the company's carbon footprint and office waste.

Components of the initiative include:

Green Partnerships

Going forward, Future Commerce will only partner with companies that are committed to sustainability and have outlined and published a sustainability initiative of their own, such as Vertex and Gladly, both of which are current sponsors of Future Commerce. Future Commerce has developed guidelines for partner selection that align with its sustainability values.

Future Commerce will also examine the sustainability practices of technology companies when purchasing products and services for internal use.

Offset All Employee and Travel Carbon Emissions

Future Commerce has adopted an internal policy to offset all office functions and corporate travel for all of its employees through use of the platform Offset Earth, a carbon offset company. Offset Earth receives payment for carbon emissions generated by offices and corporate travel and uses that revenue to fund a variety of carbon reduction initiatives, such as planting trees. Corporate travel offsets will begin this week when Future Commerce executives travel to the eTail East conference in Boston, Massachusetts.

Relocating Future Commerce Technology to Google Cloud

Over the next 12 months, Future Commerce will relocate all of its technology to Google Cloud, a carbon-neutral platform powered by 100% renewable energy. Google Cloud is ISO 50001 certified.

Fully Remote Workforce

Future Commerce will reduce all carbon generated from daily commutes by maintaining a fully remote workforce.

Paper-Free Offices

Future Commerce is a 100% digital company, relying on electronic services over paper for all its activities.

"Sustainability has been a core value to Future Commerce. We've been delighted to see the number of brands that share our values. Over the past three years, we've interviewed numerous executives of leading established and emerging retail brands and it's clear that sustainability is the hallmark of a modern, successful brand," said Phillip Jackson, co-founder of Future Commerce. "We decided to codify our commitment as a show of support to all brands that have prioritized sustainability."

About Future Commerce

Future Commerce is a media company that is dedicated to the discovery and exchange of ideas that lead to future-altering outcomes for us and the world around us. We offer a vertically oriented podcast that's specific to the world of retail, trusted by nearly 20,000 people on a monthly basis, along with programming centered across many verticals, with a unique voice and a diverse group of contributors, viewpoints and opinions trusted by millions.

