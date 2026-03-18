Future Family Partners with Kindbody to Expand Access to Fertility Care Through Innovative Financing Solutions

Leading fertility clinic network and financing platform partner to remove financial barriers for patients nationwide

SAN FRANCISCO, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Family, the only financing platform built exclusively for fertility patients, today announced a partnership with Kindbody, a leading fertility and family-building benefits provider and fertility care delivery platform. This collaboration will provide Kindbody patients with greater access to comprehensive fertility treatments through flexible, patient-centered financing options paired with dedicated clinical and financial support.

Future Family + Kindbody

"Access to affordable, compassionate fertility care has been our mission since day one," said Brian Miller, Chief Operating Officer at Kindbody. "Partnering with Future Family allows us to remove one of the most significant barriers our patients face—the cost of treatment. Together, we're ensuring that financial constraints don't stand between people and their dreams of building a family."

The partnership addresses a critical need in fertility care, where the average IVF cycle can cost $15,000-$20,000 or more, and patients often require multiple cycles. Through Future Family, Kindbody patients now have access to:

Personalized financing up to $50,000 with competitive rates and flexible terms tailored to individual treatment plans

Soft pre-qualification that doesn't impact credit scores

Dedicated Financial Specialists who customize payment plans based on each patient's unique circumstances and treatment timeline

RN Care Coaches who provide expert guidance throughout the fertility journey

Comprehensive coverage for IVF, IUI, egg freezing, medications, genetic testing, donor services, and more

"Future Family was born from personal experience—I built my own family through IVF and experienced first-hand the high out of pocket cost of IVF. Financial stress can compound an already emotional journey," said Claire Tomkins, Founder of Future Family. "We've helped more than 10,000 patients move forward with care, and partnering with Kindbody allows us to extend that support to even more families seeking compassionate, accessible fertility treatment."

Future Family's financing features include no prepayment penalties, interest that accrues only on funds actually used, and flexibility to secure financing up to 90 days before treatment begins, with payments starting only after the initial disbursement… The platform's concierge approach ensures patients receive guidance on all aspects of their treatment costs, including medications, testing, and ancillary services.

The partnership reflects both organizations' commitments to making family building more accessible, particularly for LGBTQ+ individuals and families, single parents by choice, and anyone facing fertility challenges.

Kindbody patients can apply for financing online and connect directly with a Future Family Financial Specialist to explore options specific to their treatment plan.

About Kindbody

Kindbody is a leading fertility, family-building, and women's health company offering comprehensive clinical care and benefit solutions for employers, health plans, and individuals. Through its national network of signature clinics, partner practices, and virtual care, Kindbody provides end‑to‑end support spanning fertility treatment, third‑party reproduction, adoption, pregnancy, men's health, menopause, and holistic well‑being. By combining outcomes‑driven medicine, technology, and compassionate care, Kindbody is on a mission to make high‑quality reproductive and family-building care more accessible, affordable, and equitable for people everywhere. To learn more about Kindbody visit www.kindbody.com.

About Future Family

Future Family is the only financing platform built exclusively for fertility patients. Founded by a fertility patient who built her own family through IVF, Future Family combines flexible, fixed-rate financing with dedicated clinical and financial support. Having helped more than 10,000 patients access care, Future Family's mission is to remove financial barriers so more people can build the families of their dreams. For more information, visit www.futurefamily.com.

Maggie Philbin

PR for Future Family

VSC for Future Family

[email protected]

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SOURCE Future Family