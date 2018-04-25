Future Farm and TCG Investments Begin Construction on Two Puerto Rico Medical Marijuana Dispensaries

The dispensaries are strategically located in the densely populated municipalities of Humacao, home to a large cluster of hospitals and medical professionals, and in the heart of the Condado district of San Juan, to provide easy access and care to the over 23,000 registered patients in Puerto Rico. Custom Group expects to begin construction of both sites simultaneously on April 25th and anticipates that the Humacao location will begin providing services for patients by mid-June.

The Humacao dispensary was fully functional and was the newest dispensary in the Clinica Verde brand until it was severely damaged by Hurricane Maria. Before the hurricane, Humacao showed great potential with consistent monthly sales gains.

"We're very happy to announce our partnership with Custom Group for the redevelopment of the Humacao store," states Ramón E. Ortiz, CEO of TCG Investments. "Humacao is a market with great potential. It's home to large multinational corporations like Microsoft and Medtronic and to a world-class resort at Palmas del Mar. Hurricane María caused major damage to this area and we're glad to announce that our new store will reopen stronger than ever and help improve the quality of life of Humacao's hundreds of medical cannabis patients."

About Future Farm

Future Farm is a Canadian company with holdings throughout North America including California, Massachusetts, Florida, Maine, Puerto Rico and Newfoundland. The Company's mission is to advance sustainable agriculture through production of mass-market cannabis products. Towards this goal, the Company acquires or partners with licensed cannabis operators, and acquires or develops leading technologies in cannabis production, breeding, genetics, and Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA). Future Farm's scalable, indoor CEA systems utilize minimal land, water and energy resources. The Company holds an exclusive, worldwide license to use a patented vertical farming technology that, when compared to traditional plant production methods, generates yields up to 10 times greater per square foot of land.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not in any way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

For further information, contact

William Gildea

Director

+1-(888) 387-3761

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/future-farm-and-tcg-investments-begin-construction-on-two-puerto-rico-medical-marijuana-dispensaries-300636107.html

SOURCE Future Farm Technologies Inc.