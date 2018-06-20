Future Farm Announces Shareholder Meeting Dates and Update Regarding NexTech Spin-Off

Future Farm Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "Future Farm") (CSE: FFT) (CSE: FFT.CN)(OTCQX: FFRMF) is pleased to announce that the formal process for completing the distribution of 11,000,000 common shares of NexTech AR Solutions Corp. ("NexTech") to the shareholders of Future Farm (the "Future Farm Shareholders") on a pro-rata basis is now under way. The process began with the filing last week of a Notice of Meeting and Record Date for an Annual General and Special Meeting to take place on July 26, 2018. That notice is available on the CSE.

The distribution of the NexTech common shares is to be completed pursuant to a court-approved Plan of Arrangement. The next step in the process is the application for an Interim Order from the British Columbia Supreme Court. The application for the Interim Order was filed yesterday and is set for a court hearing on June 21. Upon receipt of the Interim Order the Company will proceed to mail to the Future Farm Shareholders a proxy circular disclosing detailed information on the business of NexTech.

If the Arrangement is completed, Future Farm Shareholders will receive a total of 11 million common shares of NexTech while maintaining their current ownership interest in Future Farm. NexTech will apply to list its shares on the CSE following completion of the Arrangement.

NexTech will focus on the advancement and development of its revenue generating portfolio of gaming and all-in-one apps known as the 'All-In-One-App Portfolio' using its augmented reality technology. NexTech has also expanded its augmented reality technology products and is working with a number of clients for the provision A/R enhanced marketing services including through its Native AR Platform and AR learning model.

On behalf of the Board,

Future Farm Technologies Inc.

William Gildea, Chairman and CEO

About Future Farm Technologies Inc.

Future Farm is a Canadian company with holdings throughout North America including California, Massachusetts, Florida, Maine, Puerto Rico and Newfoundland. The Company's mission is to advance sustainable agriculture through production of wholesale and retail cannabis products, including hemp. As a leader in its field, Future Farm is committed to using only the highest quality processes and products. Towards this goal, the Company acquires or partners with licensed cannabis operators, and acquires or develops leading technologies in cannabis production, breeding, genetics, and Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA). Future Farm's scalable, indoor CEA systems utilize minimal land, water and energy resources. The Company holds an exclusive, worldwide license to use a patented vertical farming technology that, when compared to traditional plant production methods, generates yields up to 10 times greater per square foot of land.

