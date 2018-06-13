Future Farm Provides Update on its Cannabis Breeding, Biochemistry and In-vitro Propagation Business Segment

This move ushers in a new phase of planning and development for the space, slated to be completed in November of 2018. The objective for the JV is to position the Company as a research leader in genetics, biochemistry and in-vitro technology in the cannabis space. Research and development in St. John's will help shape the future of cannabis research thought leadership while gaining valuable insight into propagation, cultivation and manufacturing. Additionally, this strategic JV is expected to create valuable IP to be sold worldwide, providing global reach on a scale thus far unrealized in the cannabis ecosystem.

Leveraging Rahan Meristem's proprietary technology of non-GMO, in-vitro mutagenesis, Future Farm hopes to make significant strides in the medical applications of the plant.

"The future of agro-biotechnology as it relates to the cannabis plant is in its infancy. The top minds in their respective fields will help pave the way for powerful, ethical applications of this historically underutilized resource. Our strict vetting of top-tier geneticists will guide our vision of developing safe and valuable treatments, fulfilling clear and undeniable social imperative," states Dr. Eli Khayat, biochemist and plant breeder, Vice President of Research and Development for Rahan Meristem.

About Future Farm Technologies Inc.

Future Farm is a Canadian company with holdings throughout North America including California, Massachusetts, Florida, Maine, Puerto Rico and Newfoundland. The Company's mission is to advance sustainable agriculture through production of wholesale and retail cannabis products, including hemp. As a leader in its field, Future Farm is committed to using only the highest quality processes and products. Towards this goal, the Company acquires or partners with licensed-cannabis operators, and acquires or develops leading technologies in cannabis production, breeding, genetics, and Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA). Future Farm's scalable, indoor CEA systems utilize minimal land, water and energy resources. The Company holds an exclusive, worldwide license to use a patented vertical farming technology that, when compared to traditional plant production methods, generates yields up to 10 times greater per square foot of land.

