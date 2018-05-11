Future Farm Sells 10% Ownership Interest in Arizona Medical Marijuana Cultivation and Processing Management Company to Solis Tek

Yorkville Advisors Global, LP ("Yorkville") and its affiliates, who have provided significant financing support to Future Farm, are also providing the financing to Solis Tek for the Arizona project. For more information on that financing and on Solis Tek, please visit their website at https://solis-tek.com/.

"We are thrilled to have this investment in Arizona quickly become an opportunity to obtain a significant ownership position in Solis Tek," says Bill Gildea, Future Farm's Chairman and CEO. "We have come to know Alan Lien and his team at Solis Tek well over the past months. They are impressive developers and operators of cannabis cultivation and production facilities. We look forward to working with them in Arizona and on other opportunities in the future."

Future Farm is a Canadian company with holdings throughout North America including California, Massachusetts, Florida, Maine, Puerto Rico and Newfoundland. The Company's mission is to advance sustainable agriculture through production of wholesale and retail cannabis products, including hemp. As a leader in its field, Future Farm is committed to using only the highest quality processes and products. Towards this goal, the Company acquires or partners with licensed cannabis operators, and acquires or develops leading technologies in cannabis production, breeding, genetics, and Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA). Future Farm's scalable, indoor CEA systems utilize minimal land, water and energy resources. The Company holds an exclusive, worldwide license to use a patented vertical farming technology that, when compared to traditional plant production methods, generates yields up to 10 times greater per square foot of land.

