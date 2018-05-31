Future Farm to Showcase Company Growth at the 8th LD Micro Invitational & Announces Research Report by RB Milestone Group

"We are grateful to LD Micro for including us in this great conference and look forward to sharing our exciting story with those attending," says Mr. Barrette.

Mr. Barrette will be highlighting the Company's Q1 accomplishments including new partnerships and plans for future strategic growth. He will also be discussing the status of current projects under development.

The conference will feature 230 companies in the small-cap / micro-cap space and will be attended by over 1,000 individuals. View Future Farm's profile here: https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/FFRMF.

If you would like to schedule a meeting with Future Farm, please contact Trevor Brucato, Managing Director of U.S. based consulting firm RB Milestone Group, LLC ("RBMG"), at tbrucato@rbmilestone.com.

The Company also announces that an analyst's research report has been released by RBMG. The report provides an in-depth overview of the Company's divisions: cultivation/vertical farming, cannabis extraction and processing, cannabis retail, and technology. It also provides an investment rationale, SWOT analysis, and an overview of the dynamics of the medical cannabis industry and LED industry trends.

A copy of the research report can be accessed by visiting the homepage of Future Farm's corporate website (https://futurefarmtech.com) or by contacting Trevor Brucato.

On behalf of the Board,

Future Farm Technologies Inc.

William Gildea, Chairman and CEO

About Future Farm Technologies Inc.

Future Farm is a Canadian company with holdings throughout North America including California, Massachusetts, Florida, Maine, Puerto Rico and Newfoundland. The Company's mission is to advance sustainable agriculture through production of wholesale and retail cannabis products, including hemp. As a leader in its field, Future Farm is committed to using only the highest quality processes and products. Towards this goal, the Company acquires or partners with licensed cannabis operators, and acquires or develops leading technologies in cannabis production, breeding, genetics, and Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA). Future Farm's scalable, indoor CEA systems utilize minimal land, water and energy resources. The Company holds an exclusive, worldwide license to use a patented vertical farming technology that, when compared to traditional plant production methods, generates yields up to 10 times greater per square foot of land.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. The firm hosts several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit http://www.ldmicro.com for more information.

About RB Milestone Group, LLC

RB Milestone Group ("RBMG") is a U.S. based consulting firm that specializes in assisting small and venture-stage companies with enhancing: corporate strategy, business development, investor awareness, market intelligence and research. RBMG partners with clients internationally and across a wide range of industry segments, including: mining, energy, oil & gas, technology, cleantech, healthcare, consumer goods, and professional services. Staff specialists have diverse sector knowledge centered on capital markets.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not in any way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

