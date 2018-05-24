Future Farm's NexTech AR Solutions Acquires Exclusive License to Education Training Platform Accelerating its Launch

NexTech issued edCetra 100,000 common shares of NexTech stock at a deemed value of CDN$0.25 per share as the consideration for the exclusive license. If NexTech elects to exercise its option to purchase edCetra, the consideration will be an additional 100,000 shares, provided that the value of the shares at the time of exercise is at least CDN$0.25 per share.

edCetra has reported to NexTech that the platform has been used by Fortune 500 companies such as Imperial Oil, Bombardier and Staples, as well as the Library of Congress and others to educate and train employees. By licensing the technology, NexTech can accelerate its business plan and will spend the next few months customizing it to create an augmented reality ("AR") training and education platform for the cannabis industry, with a plan to expand into other industries in the future. The new augmented reality platform is expected to launch in the next 90 days.

The use of augmented reality as a training and education tool is expected to be a major growth driver for the AR industry. NexTech's management anticipates it will have a first mover advantage since it will provide customization and upgrades to an existing platform. The edCetra license includes the following features and functionality:

Fully realized learning on demand system

Supports multiple file types (video, webinar, text, PDF)

Pay as you go, and subscription enabled

Allows for multiple business models supporting retailers, wholesalers and publishers

Set any price for any piece of content

Out of the box reporting

Core features of the system include digital asset management, user administration, e-commerce and content delivery. Reuben Tozman, President and Founder of edCetra and an expert in the field of educational technology who recently joined NexTech's board of directors, comments, "I am excited to be a part of this next generation platform and help NexTech's technology bring AR to education and training. I see a lot of demand and a bright future for this."

The augmented reality market is set to grow substantially in the near future as companies such as Apple, Google, Microsoft and Intel are now aggressively launching software and hardware to support this dynamic and fast-growing industry. According to ResearchAndMarkets.com, spending is projected to jump from $11.14 billion in 2018 to $60.55 billion by 2023, representing a compound annual growth rate of 40%.

Once the spinoff is complete, Future Farm shareholders will own shares in NexTech AR Solutions, a newly formed company occupying a valuable niche in the cannabis market with augmented reality-enhanced packaging as well an ad-tech driven platform featuring a virtual budtender for dispensaries.

