Future Finance Closes £100M Facility with Waterfall Asset Management

Future Finance, Europe's leading private student lender, recently closed a £100 million funding facility agreement with Waterfall Asset Management in 1Q2018.

To date, Future Finance has raised over €90 million in equity and £150 million in debt. The new debt facility will allow Future Finance to continue to grow its student lending business, which has already funded close to £70 million in loans to deserving students.

Future Finance's mission is to expand access and opportunity for deserving university students and young professionals in the UK.

On closing the £100M facility, Future Finance CEO Alex King commented, "This funding facility agreement is an important piece of the puzzle for Future Finance's continued growth. Combined with our recent €40 million equity raise, we are well equipped to address the unmet financing needs of deserving UK university students."

Henrik Malmer, Managing Director at Waterfall Asset Management, added, "The nascent UK student lending market offers a unique investment opportunity with the potential to achieve attractive risk-adjusted returns. Future Finance, with an experienced management team and a proven track record, is well positioned to continue building on their first mover advantage in this market."

About Future Finance

Future Finance, Europe's leading student lender, provides competitive tailored loans to UK students whose government loans and bursaries are insufficient to cover higher education costs. Future Finance facilitates access to education through its proprietary lending platform built for the needs of students. This enables Future Finance to lend to students unlikely to obtain loans from banks or other traditional lenders.

Future Finance is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK Firm Reference Number is 719436.

About Waterfall Asset Management

Waterfall Asset Management is an SEC-registered specialist credit advisor focused on High Yield Asset Backed Security (ABS) and loan investments. Waterfall has approximately $7.2 billion in assets under management (as of 1 April 2018).

