Jeff adds a wealth of experience to Future Finance having raised almost $50 billion of capital for companies across the securitization, debt and equity markets for student loan, consumer finance and small business companies in the US.

Jeff also played a key role in securing the Company's recently announced £100m (€114m) new debt facility with Waterfall Asset Management.

"The addition of such a highly-qualified and experienced Chief Financial Officer/Head of Capital Markets significantly enhances the capabilities of Future Finance," stated Tony Ettinger of KCK Group. "We are excited by the continued growth of Future Finance and look forward to supporting the Company as it scales its operations."

"I am excited to be joining the business at such an exciting time. The UK student loan market is where the US market was 20 years ago," added Jeff.

About Future Finance

Future Finance, Europe's leading student lender, provides competitive tailored loans to UK students whose government loans and bursaries are insufficient to cover higher education costs. Future Finance facilitates access to education through its proprietary lending platform built for the needs of students. This enables Future Finance to lend to students unlikely to obtain loans from banks or other traditional lenders.

Future Finance is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK Firm Reference Number is 719436.

About KCK Group

KCK is a family investment fund that invests in a diverse set of industries, including financial services.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/future-finance-hires-new-cfo--head-of-capital-markets-300671948.html

SOURCE Future Finance

Related Links

https://www.futurefinance.com

