Future FinTech Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

XI'AN, China, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT)("Future FinTech", "FTFT" or "the Company"), a financial technology company and integrated producer of fruit-related products, today announced Ms. Jing (Veronica) Chen has been appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective on May 21, 2019.

Ms. Chen is a seasoned executive with more than 20 years of experience in accounting, financial management, and general management of several public companies. Prior to joining Future FinTech, she served as the CFO of AnZhiXinCheng (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd. from August, 2018 to May, 2019. From August, 2017 to July, 2018, Ms. Chen served as CFO of Beijing Logis Technology Development Co., Ltd., a company listed on The National Equities Exchange and Quotations Co., Ltd. of China which is a Chinese over-the-counter stock trading system. From June, 2016 to July, 2017, Ms. Chen served as Group Chief Financial Officer of Beijing AnWuYou Food Co., Ltd. Ms. Chen served as Chief Financial Officer Beijing DKI Investment Management Co., Ltd. from August, 2012 to May, 2016.

During her extensive career as a financial executive, Ms. Chen has successfully built and managed accounting systems, improved financial reporting and controls, and implemented internal policies and procedures in compliance with standards required by the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. Ms. Chen holds Fellow Membership of CPA Australia (FCPA), Fellow Membership of the Association of International Accountants U.K. (FAIA) Ms. Chen is a Member of Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), a Senior Member of International Financial Management (SIFM) accredited by Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security of PRC and a Certified Internal Control Professional granted by Internal Control Institute (ICI). Ms. Chen received a degree of Doctor of Business Administration from Victoria University, Neuchatel, Switzerland in March, 2008 and an MBA degree from City University of Seattle, Washington, U.S. in April, 2000.

"We are very pleased to welcome Ms. Chen as our new CFO and a member of the executive team," said Mr. Yongke Xue, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Future FinTech. "We believe her breadth and depth of experience with public companies will strengthen our financial reporting, internal control, planning and forecasting capabilities as we expand into new financial technology business."

About Future FinTech Group Inc.

Future FinTech Group Inc. ("Future FinTech", "FTFT" or the "Company") is incorporated in Florida and engages in fruit juice and financial technology businesses. The Company engages in the research and development of digital asset systems based on blockchain technology and also operates an incubator for application projects using blockchain technology. The Company and its subsidiaries are developing blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies for a variety of B2B and B2C real-life applications including a variety of financial businesses and the distribution, marketing and sale of consumer products. FTFT is also developing an operational online shopping mall platform utilizing blockchain technology and the shared economy. For more information, please visit http://www.ftft.top/.

