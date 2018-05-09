Future FinTech Announces Appointment of New Director

Mr. Li has served as the Chairman of Dagong (Beijing) International Fund Management Co., Ltd. ("Dagong Beijing") since October, 2015. From January, 2013 to October, 2015, Mr. Li was the head of the preparation committee for the establishment of Dagong Beijing. Mr. Li has also served as the Chairman of China Consumer Economy Association since December, 2017. Mr. Li received his Bachelor Degree of Engineering from Shandong University of Technology in 1982 and his Master Degree of Political Economics in 1995.

"Mr. Li's expertise in finance makes him an ideal addition to the Future FinTech's Board of Directors. We are proud to welcome him," said Mr. Yongke Xue, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Future FinTech. "I believe Mr. Li will significantly strengthen our board and help guide our future growth with his broad range of experience and industry knowledge."

About Future FinTech Group Inc.

Future FinTech Group Inc. ("Future FinTech", "FTFT" or the "Company") is incorporated in Florida and engages in financial technology. The Company engages in the research and development of digital asset systems based on blockchain technology and is also an incubator of application projects related to blockchain technology. The Company and its subsidiaries are developing blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies for a variety of B2B and B2C real-life applications including a variety of financial businesses and the distribution, marketing and sale of consumer products. FTFT is also developing an operational platform utilizing blockchain technology and the shared economy, which includes an integrated online shopping mall. For more information, please visit http://www.ftft.top/.

