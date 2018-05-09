Future FinTech Announces Engagement with Dragon Gate Investment Partners

Mr. Yongke Xue, Chief Executive Officer of Future FinTech, commented: "We are delighted to engage Dragon Gate Investment Partners. We believe that Dragon Gate will help us build and maintain an interactive and healthy investor relations. As we are transforming our business sector from agriculture into fintech, building a transparent and timely communication channel with shareholders is crucial."

"We are pleased to work with Future FinTech," said Ms. Lijie Zhu, the Managing Director of Dragon Gate Investment Partners. "By enhancing the communication, we will help investors develop a deeper understanding of Future Fintech's business model and explore the opportunities in its strategic transformation."

About Future FinTech Group Inc.

Future FinTech Group Inc. ("Future FinTech", "FTFT" or the "Company") is incorporated in Florida and engages in financial technology. The Company engages in the research and development of digital asset systems based on blockchain technology and is also an incubator of application projects related to blockchain technology. The Company and its subsidiaries are developing blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies for a variety of B2B and B2C real-life applications including a variety of financial businesses and the distribution, marketing and sale of consumer products. FTFT is also developing an operational platform utilizing blockchain technology and the shared economy, which includes an integrated online shopping mall. For more information, please visit http://www.ftft.top/.

About Dragon Gate Investment Partners

Headquartered in New York City's midtown Manhattan, Dragon Gate Investment Partners is a unique investment firm with a special focus on globalizing and localizing sustainable and promising companies in the U.S. and China. The team has well-earned reputation of excellence in providing sensible and cost-effective cross-border business solutions for a wide breadth of clientele, including public companies, financial institutions, and high-net-worth individuals.

