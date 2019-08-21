Future FinTech Announces Receipt of Letter from Nasdaq For Its Second Quarter 2019 Report

XI'AN, China, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT; the "Company"), a financial technology company and integrated producer of fruit-related products, today announced that on August 20, 2019, the Company received a notification letter from the NASDAQ Listing Qualifications ("NASDAQ") stating the Company was not in compliance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), due to its failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 (the "Form 10-Q").

Previously, in a notification letter dated July 29, 2019, NASDAQ had granted the Company an exception until August 31, 2019 to file its delinquent Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2018 and until September 30, 2019 to file the Forms 10-Q for the periods ended March 31 and June 30, 2019 based upon the initial plans of compliance (the "Initial Plans of Compliance") submitted by the Company to NASDAQ.

As a result of this additional delinquency of Form 10-Q, the Company is provided until September 3, 2019 to submit an update of the Initial Plans of Compliance to regain compliance with respect to the filing requirement.

The Company intends to file its Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2018 before August 31, 2019 and will provide an update plan of compliance to the Nasdaq Staff before September 3, 2019. The NASDAQ notification letter has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's common stock on the NASDAQ Capital Market.

About Future FinTech Group Inc.

Future FinTech Group Inc. ("Future FinTech", "FTFT" or the "Company") is incorporated in Florida and engages in fruit juice and financial technology businesses. The Company engages in the research and development of digital asset systems based on blockchain technology and also operates an incubator for application projects using blockchain technology. The Company and its subsidiaries are developing blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies for a variety of B2B and B2C real-life applications including a variety of financial businesses and the distribution, marketing and sale of consumer products. FTFT is also developing an operational online shopping mall platform utilizing blockchain technology and the shared economy. For more information, please visit http://www.ftft.top/.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning and protections of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause the actual results, performance, capital, ownership or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through our use of words such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "assume," "should," "indicate," "would," "believe," "contemplate," "expect," "estimate," "continue," "plan," "point to," "project," "could," "intend," "target" and other similar words and expressions of the future.

All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and our other reports and filings with SEC. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at http://www.sec.gov. We have no obligation and do not undertake to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements after the date hereof, or after the respective dates on which any such statements otherwise are made.

