Future Fintech Attends Blockchain and Digital Industry Development Conference

NEW YORK, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) ("hereinafter referred to as "Future FinTech", "FTFT" or "the Company"), a leading blockchain-based e-commerce business and a fintech service provider, announced today that on April 28, 2021, Mr. Lei Peng, General Manager of Future Supply Chain Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Future FinTech, attended the '2021 Chengdu Blockchain + Digital Cultural Creative Industry Development Conference' held in the Pidu District of Chengdu, China.

At the conference, Mr. Peng provided a commitment to the Chengdu municipal government on the Company's behalf to establish two wholly-owned subsidiaries in Chengdu city: Future Big Data (Chengdu) Co., Ltd., an enterprise to focus on blockchain big data and the development of a high-speed computing center, and Future Supply Chain (Chengdu) Co., Ltd., an entity to further advance the supply chain financial technology sector.

The conference covered such topics as Blockchain and Digital Cultural Innovation, Intellectual Property Rights Protection, and Blockchain Transactions and Circulation. In addition, ten blockchain enterprises, including the Company, jointly established the Chengdu Urban Blockchain Industry Alliance to promote the following:

The establishment of a film and television blockchain talent center,

A blockchain core technology R&D center,

A blockchain innovation and applied research center

A blockchain industry incubation center.

The conference was attended by industry elites, academicians, experts in the blockchain field, state ministries and municipal government officials.

Shanchun Huang, CEO of Future Fintech, commented, "We are in agreement with the conference's viewpoint and also believe that the increasing evolution of blockchain technology will continue to be applied in many sectors including finance, culture, entertainment, media and intellectual property. This provides us with an excellent opportunity to help to transform and upgrade industries in China. Consequently, we will continue to invest in blockchain technology and big data with the dual goal of making a deep impact on society as well as to maximize returns for our shareholders."

About Future FinTech Group Inc.

Future FinTech Group Inc. ("Future FinTech", "FTFT" or the "Company") is a leading blockchain e-commerce company and a service provider for financial technology incorporated in Florida. The Company's operations include a blockchain-based online shopping mall platform, Chain Cloud Mall ("CCM"), a cross-border e-commerce platform (NONOGIRL), an incubator for blockchain based application projects and financial services for the supply chain industry. The Company is also engaged in the development of blockchain based e-Commerce technology as well as financial technology. For more information, please visit http://ftft.com/.

