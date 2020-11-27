Future-Focused Education Start-Up Launches "Keeping It Real" Podcast

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Real World Academy, a new educational consulting nonprofit, has launched its "Keeping It Real" Podcast that offers hour-long audio and video conversations with some of the top educators, serial entrepreneurs, artists, and creative thinkers in the greater New York area. The conversations are focused on how to empower young people to think for themselves and design their futures. Topics include...

Creative ways to self-actualize

Translating high school and college skills to make yourself a realistic and competitive applicant

Career Adaptability

Milestones. What milestones should be accomplished at each grade level (HS freshman, HS senior, college freshman, etc)? Beyond?

Is there ever a "too early" or a "too late" stage for goal-setting?

Hi everyone, I'm Domenico Randazzo, songwriter and music producer, and I'm here with my cousin, Dr. Anthony Longo. We are the founders of Real World Academy. Together, we're launching the "Keeping It Real" Podcast. Currently, we are faced with a crisis in public education. Students are being thrown into a very harsh and unforgiving world, without being given the necessary tools to design their future in a way that generates success and personal well-being. Instead, students participate in a cookie-cutter style school system that only serves a select few. There is a fundamental lack of holistic mentorship in our current public education system, and it is causing generational damage. Our organization mentors students from their adolescence through early adulthood. While we do focus on improving students' academic achievement, we also teach social-emotional development and professional development. We've realized through working with our students how much a collective "growth" mindset is lacking in a traditional classroom setting. The purpose of the "Keeping It Real" Podcast is to spread this philosophy and learn from the best in the education space, so we can make the most of this movement and help students design their future.

