Future Forests + Jobs Initiative Launches to Combat Misinformation About Biomass

WASHINGTON, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Forests + Jobs will launch today to advance a fact-based conversation around renewable wood energy and hold those who spread misinformation about the industry to account.

For years, activist organizations such as the Dogwood Alliance, Southern Environmental Law Center, and Environmental Integrity Project have waged a misinformation campaign against the wood biomass industry as well as the entire forest products sector. These efforts mislead the public about the integrated forest products industry – including timber and renewable wood energy – and its role as a necessary solution to mitigate global climate change, which has been repeatedly affirmed by the world's leading climate research authority, the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

"These activist groups ignore the science and advance policies that would result in burning more coal and losing more forests - exactly the wrong approach we need to fight global climate change today," said Future Forests + Jobs spokesman Brian Rogers. "Our mission is to set the record straight and expose the well-funded and coordinated misinformation campaigns targeting this industry, and to stand up for the hundreds of thousands of forest products workers across America."

Future Forests + Jobs will combat misinformation through a new website – FutureForestsAndJobs.com – as well as through media engagement and other grassroots activities.

Future Forests + Jobs is supported by the U.S. Industrial Pellet Association, and will be led by Brian Rogers, who served as a senior staffer to U.S. Senator John McCain (R-AZ) for nearly a decade, and previously worked as Research Director for former Vice President Al Gore's Repower America campaign for comprehensive climate and energy legislation.

