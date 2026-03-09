Future Form Introduces 3D Printing Services to Enable Prototyping and Low-to-Mid Volume Part Production for Medical, Aerospace and Data Center Industries

SPARKS, Nev., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Form , a leading manufacturer of precision-engineered solutions for the data center, medical, defense, nuclear and aerospace industries, today announced the addition of 3D printing services to its expansive portfolio of manufacturing solutions, making it one of a select group of U.S. manufacturers offering these advanced services.

In providing 3D printing services, Future Form will use the HP Multi-Jet Fusion (MJF) 3D printing system, a cutting-edge scalable platform that supports functional prototyping to final part production, and meets the needs of a broad range of applications and industries.

"We specialize in plastic additive manufacturing, focusing on where it delivers the greatest value," said Ben Thomas, CEO of Future Form. "Using advanced Multi-Jet Fusion technology, we produce high-quality, functional parts with excellent surface finish, fast turnaround and cost efficiency without the tooling expense or long lead times of injection molding."

The move reflects Future Form's forward-looking approach to manufacturing production as well as the growth and evolution of 3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing, from prototyping resource to core industrial technology. "For low- to mid-volume production and/or prototyping, plastic 3D printing is quickly becoming a smarter alternative to traditional manufacturing methods," said Thomas. He noted that continuing supply chain issues have also fueled a rise in 3D printing in U.S. manufacturing.

"By adding these services, we're ensuring we can deliver high-quality parts to our customers when they need them without costly transportation fees or exorbitant mark-ups," he said.

This growth of 3D printing is particularly pronounced in certain sectors, such as aerospace and defense, where more than 90% of major U.S. aerospace firms now use 3D printing for flight-certified parts , not just models. Its use is also increasing in data center construction, where 3D printing is being adopted in areas such as modular construction, liquid-to-chip cooling components and high-temperature alloy components for gas turbines.

"The use of 3D printing is growing rapidly in the data center sector due to the industry's faster time-to-power needs," said Thomas, adding that certain parts can be produced significantly faster and/or more cost effectively using 3D printing compared to traditional resources.

Not only has 3D printing for parts and equipment manufacturing grown, but the service component of that sector is rising sharply. According to the most recent industry data from the Wohlers Report 2026 , 3D printing services now make up 48% of the entire 3D printing market.

Some of the key reasons for 3D printing's growing popularity include:

Supply Chain Resilience: 3D printing allows for "digital inventory." Instead of waiting for a part from overseas, a U.S. manufacturer can print it on-demand.





Complex Geometries: Technologies like LPBF (Laser Powder Bed Fusion) allow manufacturers to create parts — like internal cooling channels in engines — that are physically impossible to make with traditional mills or lathes.





Sustainability: U.S. firms are increasingly using 3D printing to meet "green" mandates, as it produces significantly less scrap waste than "subtractive" manufacturing.

For more information about Future Form's 3D printing and other manufacturing services, visit www.futureform.com

About Future Form

For more than 50 years, Future Form has been a trusted partner for enterprise-scale, precision-built production. Combining advanced technology, automation and human craftsmanship, Future Form delivers high-volume manufacturing solutions that meet the most rigorous standards of quality, consistency, and performance.

From design and prototyping to full assembly, packaging, logistics and shipping, Future Form ensures precise, repeatable results that reduce risk, accelerate output, and make scaling simple for data center, medical, defense, nuclear and transportation programs. Future Form's capabilities span CNC machining, engineering, sheet metal fabrication, tube laser cutting, automated bending, 3D printing, welding, powder coating and assembly, supported by clean, modern workflows and industry-best cost of quality. For more information, visit www.futureform.com .

