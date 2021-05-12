This year's conference will host two days of specialized knowledge-based sessions around the theme, Future Forward: Disruption in a Time of Uncertainty, focusing on the major paradigm shift we are facing in the world. The sessions will examine the future of four key industries: healthcare; transportation and smart cities; food and beverage and retail; and provide training on cybersecurity in manufacturing and the implementation of the Industrial Internet of Things. In addition, the Summit provides the opportunity for a fireside chat with trailblazing MBEs from Georgia Tech, offers a platform for thought leadership on worldwide trends, and enables the presentation of new technologies and innovations.

Since the Summit's establishment, over 700 attendees from 28 states, Puerto Rico, Washington, D.C., and Canada have taken advantage of its offering of one-on-one meetings with corporations and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), education and training, networking, Poster Walk competition, innovation pods, and manufacturing technology.

Manufacturing is the backbone of the U.S. economy. In recent years, U.S. manufacturing has faced big challenges, including trade wars, tariffs, a global pandemic, and labor shortages. President Joe Biden has presented an economic agenda that includes a multi-point plan to support U.S. manufacturing through broader trade policies, reshoring and "Made in America" initiatives, increased R&D funding, and strengthening growth of the manufacturing workforce. We remain grateful for the continued support as we execute our vision of building a national ecosystem of MBE manufacturers, partners, and stakeholders.

Despite the pandemic, social unrest, and climate change disturbances, among other issues, organizations like BMW, Comcast, Ebco, Georgia Manufacturing Extension Partnership, Grady Health Systems, Siemens, The Home Depot, and Trane Technologies are providing sponsorship, teaming with the U.S. Department of Commerce MBDA, the MBDA Advanced Manufacturing and Business Center Network, and Georgia Tech to bring opportunities and access to MBEs and corporations in the manufacturing and supply chain industries. Additional information about the Summit is available at www.mbemanufacturer.com.

About Atlanta MBDA Advanced Manufacturing Center

The Atlanta MBDA Advanced Manufacturing Center bridges the gap between corporate supply chains and MBE manufacturers. We offer advanced manufacturing expertise and a national network of resources. Our goal is to increase opportunities and profitability for our clients

