Future Foundation for Performance Electric Cars Presented by Automobili Pininfarina, Bosch and BENTELER

Automobili Pininfarina, Bosch Engineering and BENTELER will evaluate the best technical concept as well as the market potential for the platform that will underpin future Automobili Pininfarina cars. The parties have also agreed to evaluate opportunities to provide a basis for other car brands' performance EVs to attain added synergies and enable a more rapid adoption of electro-mobility across all market segments, including the fast-growing luxury and performance markets.

Michael Perschke, CEO, Automobili Pininfarina, stated: "Today's announcement marks a pivotal and transformative point for Automobili Pininfarina as we and our partners leverage our leading position on design as well as our world-class engineering capabilities to significantly advance our mission to bring to market a portfolio of world-class luxury performance electric vehicles. The development of the Battista electric hypercar has provided us with confidence that with the right partners we can design and build beautiful, technically advanced and innovative luxury electric cars that perform as well as they look.

"It is our ambition to see the EV market grow and expand with added offerings across the luxury and performance segments, something that we are confident will be received with much enthusiasm by car enthusiasts and environmentally conscious consumers alike.

"In cooperation with Bosch Engineering and BENTELER, I am confident in our ability to be able to bring to market a genuinely innovative performance electric vehicle platform that will accelerate the adoption of emission-free vehicles, particularly in the luxury sector. While other EV platforms are being developed, this collaboration marks the first initiative among three world-class partners to develop a platform specifically tailored to the luxury and performance electric vehicle plans of Automobili Pininfarina and potentially other carmakers looking to make progress in this sector."

Automobili Pininfarina recently confirmed its strategic plan to bring to market a range of high-performance and luxury electric vehicles that will follow the critically acclaimed Battista electric hypercar, which is due to begin production in late 2020 in Italy. Illustrated by Design Director Luca Borgogno through his PURA Vision design model, Automobili Pininfarina's future range of vehicles will feature pure-electric performance based on three clear values: beautiful design, exceptional luxury and thrilling performance.

Johannes-Jörg Rüger, CEO, Bosch Engineering GmbH, commented: "A growing trend in electro-mobility is the increasing demand for system solutions. With our technology and systems integration expertise and capabilities, we are able to play a decisive role in bringing high-quality electric vehicles to the market – also in the high-performance area. Being recognised for our unwavering commitment to quality and reliability, the main area of collaboration is in sub-systems like braking, steering, vehicle controller and driver assistance. Additionally, we bring our knowledge in the fields of electric and electronic architectures as well as in safety and security concepts. As an engineering service provider, Bosch Engineering has significant experience and knowhow given our many years of proficiency in the integration of components at system level and customised application and calibration activities."

For BENTELER, the collaboration confirms the functionality and performance of its electro-mobility solutions under real-world conditions. Ralf Göttel, CEO, BENTELER, explained: "Automobili Pininfarina will benefit from our tailor-made electro-mobility solutions through reduced development time. We are glad to be working with a partner like Automobili Pininfarina and look forward to the positive results of our collaboration."

"Offering electro-mobility solutions is a natural step for BENTELER. We produce, for example, electrified chassis solutions, battery storage systems and the BENTELER Electric Drive System 2.0," added Marco Kollmeier, Vice President of BENTELER's Electro-Mobility business unit. "As a result, we will help car manufacturers leverage the increasing opportunities that electro-mobility offers consumers, society and the manufacturers themselves."

Joining Michael Perschke and Luca Borgogno was Dr Christian Jung, Chief Technical Officer, Automobili Pininfarina, who added: "The beauty of electrification is that the combination of batteries, motors and chassis provides a relatively modular concept around which to develop a range of cars. The greatest challenge is turning this flexible concept and theory into reality and doing so at a pace that will support the rapid growth in EV demand. We are confident that our collaboration with Bosch Engineering and BENTELER will enable us to be successful in overcoming these challenges as we further assess the potential of a platform to address the unique requirements of a range of true luxury performance electric cars."

For more information and for the media kit, please visit:

www.automobili-pininfarina.com/media-zone

Editor's notes

About Automobili Pininfarina

Automobili Pininfarina is based in operational headquarters in Munich, Germany, with a team of experienced automotive executives from luxury and premium car brands. Designed, developed and produced in Germany and Italy, all models will be sold and serviced in all major global markets under the brand name Pininfarina. The new company aims to be the most sustainable luxury car brand in the world.

The company is a 100 per cent Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd investment and has been named Automobili Pininfarina following the signing of a trademark licence agreement between Pininfarina S.p.A. and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. Pininfarina S.p.A. will take an influential role in supporting design and production capacities based on their unique almost 90-year experience of producing many of the world's most iconic cars.

Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra & Mahindra, Paolo Pininfarina, Chairman, Pininfarina S.p.A., and Dr. Pawan Goenka, Chairman, Mahindra Racing, launched the new car brand with Michael Perschke, CEO, Automobili Pininfarina at the Rome Formula E race on April 13th, 2018. Mahindra has quickly built up experience of cutting-edge 'race-to-road' sustainable high-performance technological innovation having competed in every Formula E race since the world's most innovative motor racing series began in 2013.

Automobili Pininfarina will combine this 'in-house' expertise in partnership with some of the world's leading automotive design and engineering suppliers to support its aggressive targets for performance and market launch in late 2020.

About Bosch Engineering GmbH

Bosch Engineering GmbH is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Bosch GmbH and is head-quartered in Abstatt, Germany. As a systems development partner to the automotive industry since 1999, the company with its more than 2,800 associates offers development services for powertrains, safety and convenience systems, and electrical and electronic systems – from the original concept to series production. Specialised in electronics and software, it draws on Bosch's proven large-scale series production technology to develop tailored solutions for a wide variety of applications in passenger cars, commercial vehicles, off-highway and recreational vehicles, and in rail applications, ships, and industry. Bosch Engineering GmbH also coordinates all the Bosch Group's motorsports activities.

Additional information can be accessed at www.bosch-engineering.com, www.bosch-presse.de

About BENTELER

BENTELER is a global, family-owned company serving customers in automotive technology, the energy sector and mechanical engineering. As a strategically innovative partner, we design, produce and distribute safety-relevant products, systems and services.

Under the umbrella of the strategic management holding BENTELER International AG, headquartered in Salzburg, Austria, the Group is organized into three Divisions: BENTELER Automotive, BENTELER Steel/Tube and BENTELER Distribution.

In the 2018 financial year, Group revenues were €8.072 billion. Our around 30,000 employees at 141 locations in 38 countries offer first-class manufacturing and distribution competence – all dedicated to delivering a first-class service wherever our customers need us. With technological excellence and effective implementation we keep our promises. With courage, ambition and respect, we give our all, and never give up.

BENTELER. The family of driven professionals. Since 1876.

www.benteler.com

About BENTELER Automotive

BENTELER Automotive is the development partner for the world´s leading automobile manufacturers. With around 26,000 employees and more than 70 plants in about 25 countries we develop tailored solutions for our customers.

Our products include components and modules in the areas of chassis, body, engine and exhaust systems, as well as solutions for electric vehicles.

www.benteler-automotive.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/971602/Automobili_Pininfarina_EV_platform_vision.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/971603/Future_Automobili_Pininfarina_Product_Portfolio.jpg

SOURCE Automobili Pininfarina

