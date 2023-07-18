Future Gas Station and Jiangsu Jiademan Join Forces to Revolutionize Fueling Services for a Leading Digital Freight Platform

BEIJING, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recon Technology, Ltd (NASDAQ: RCON) ("Recon" or the "Company") is proud to announce a strategic partnership between its affiliate, Future Gas Station (Beijing) Technology Ltd. ("FGS") and Jiangsu Jiademan Information Technology Co., Ltd. ("Jia De Man"). This groundbreaking partnership aims to transform fueling services for national or regional logistics and transportation companies and logistics service platforms through the implementation of a customized electronic comprehensive service platform.

Under this partnership, FGS and Jia De Man will provide customized services tailored to meet the unique needs of digital freight platform companies or enterprise customers in the transportation sector. The initial focus will be on enabling customized fueling services at gas stations of China National Petroleum Corporation ("CNPC") and leveraging the capabilities of the enterprise electronic comprehensive service platform.

"We are delighted to announce this strategic cooperation between FGS and Jiangsu Jiademan, " said Mr. Shenping Yin, CEO of Recon. "Through this partnership, we aim to unlock synergies and drive mutual growth, further solidifying our position in the energy management and fuel service sector."

The partnership's first customer, a leading digital logistics platform that connects shippers and truckers and facilitates shipments across China, will benefit from the innovative and customized fueling services offered by FGS and Jiangsu Jiademan. By optimizing fuel management processes and improving operational efficiency, the customer will streamline its operations and deliver greater value to customers on its platform.

By combining FGS's expertise in digital operation services for gas stations with Jiangsu Jiademan's cutting-edge technology solutions, this partnership will bring an unprecedented level of efficiency and customization to enterprise oil services. Real-time data insights and streamlined operations will enable termial users, who are primary drivers, to reduce costs, improve resource utilization and enhance overall business performance for platform companies.

Recon remains committed to establishing strategic parnterships which deliver significant value to its clients and stakeholders. This partnership with FGS and Jiangsu Jiademan marks a significant milestone in Recon's journey towards providing intelligent and customized solutions to both transportation and oil industries.

About Recon Technology, Ltd

Recon is a leading provider of intelligent oilfield and energy management solutions in China. The company leverages advanced technologies to deliver innovative solutions that optimize resource utilization, enhance operational efficiency, and drive sustainable growth in the oil and gas industry. With a focus on digital transformation and customer-centric services, Recon is at the forefront of shaping the future of energy management.

About Jiangsu Jiademan Information Technology Co.

Jiangsu Jiademan Information Technology Co., Ltd. is a cutting-edge oil services provider, catering specifically to logistic enterprises. With a strong emphasis on innovation and technological advancements, Jiademan is dedicated to revolutionizing the way logistic companies manage their oil-related operations.

SOURCE Recon Technology, Ltd