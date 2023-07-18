Future Gas Station and Jiangsu Jiademan Join Forces to Revolutionize Fueling Services for a Leading Digital Freight Platform

News provided by

Recon Technology, Ltd

18 Jul, 2023, 08:30 ET

BEIJING, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recon Technology, Ltd (NASDAQ: RCON) ("Recon" or the "Company") is proud to announce a strategic partnership between its affiliate, Future Gas Station (Beijing) Technology Ltd. ("FGS") and Jiangsu Jiademan Information Technology Co., Ltd. ("Jia De Man"). This groundbreaking partnership aims to transform fueling services for national or regional logistics and transportation companies and logistics service platforms through the implementation of a customized electronic comprehensive service platform.

Under this partnership, FGS and Jia De Man will provide customized services tailored to meet the unique needs of digital freight platform companies or enterprise customers in the transportation sector. The initial focus will be on enabling customized fueling services at gas stations of China National Petroleum Corporation ("CNPC") and leveraging the capabilities of the enterprise electronic comprehensive service platform.

"We are delighted to announce this strategic cooperation between FGS and Jiangsu Jiademan, " said Mr. Shenping Yin, CEO of Recon. "Through this partnership, we aim to unlock synergies and drive mutual growth, further solidifying our position in the energy management and fuel service sector."

The partnership's first customer, a leading digital logistics platform that connects shippers and truckers and facilitates shipments across China, will benefit from the innovative and customized fueling services offered by FGS and Jiangsu Jiademan. By optimizing fuel management processes and improving operational efficiency, the customer will streamline its operations and deliver greater value to customers on its platform.

By combining FGS's expertise in digital operation services for gas stations with Jiangsu Jiademan's cutting-edge technology solutions, this partnership will bring an unprecedented level of efficiency and customization to enterprise oil services. Real-time data insights and streamlined operations will enable termial users, who are primary drivers, to reduce costs, improve resource utilization and enhance overall business performance for platform companies.

Recon remains committed to establishing strategic parnterships which deliver significant value to its clients and stakeholders. This partnership with FGS and Jiangsu Jiademan marks a significant milestone in Recon's journey towards providing intelligent and customized solutions to both transportation and oil industries.

About Recon Technology, Ltd

Recon is a leading provider of intelligent oilfield and energy management solutions in China. The company leverages advanced technologies to deliver innovative solutions that optimize resource utilization, enhance operational efficiency, and drive sustainable growth in the oil and gas industry. With a focus on digital transformation and customer-centric services, Recon is at the forefront of shaping the future of energy management.

About Jiangsu Jiademan Information Technology Co.

Jiangsu Jiademan Information Technology Co., Ltd. is a cutting-edge oil services provider, catering specifically to logistic enterprises. With a strong emphasis on innovation and technological advancements, Jiademan is dedicated to revolutionizing the way logistic companies manage their oil-related operations.

SOURCE Recon Technology, Ltd

Also from this source

Recon Technology, Ltd Establishes Strategic Partnership with Changxia Digital Energy Technology (Hubei) Co., Ltd., a China Three Gorges Corporation Affiliate

Recon Technology, Ltd Awarded a RMB6.1 Million Contract for Ground Control Project in Deep Shale Gas Field

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.