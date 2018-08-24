FUTURE HAMBURG AWARD: Startup Award from Hamburg Provides Access to Industry Networks and EU Market

HAMBURG, Germany, September 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The FUTURE HAMBURG AWARD provides international startups with the opportunity to benefit from the city's thriving digital scene and to expand their European business.

Startups are invited to apply from now until January 5, 2019, through www.future.hamburg/award.

The winning package includes six months at a Hamburg coworking space and a series of coaching sessions from the city's startup-ecosystem. The best startup will also have the opportunity to pitch at the OMR Festival in May 2019, which has an audience of more than 40,000 tech and marketing professionals. Additionally, all winners will receive a media package to help them broaden their European marketing reach.

Hamburg: gateway to the European market

Hamburg has one of Europe's best startup ecosystems. The city is home to international players like Jimdo, MyTaxi, and Xing. Google, Facebook and Twitter have head offices here. Hamburg is Germany's leading location for the media and creative industries. As a powerhouse for future industries - such as aviation, life sciences, and logistics - the city offers an ideal business environment for startups.

Hamburg's startup ecosystem can draw from strong VCs as well as a wealth of accelerator and startup programmes with tightly knit international business networks. The FUTURE HAMBURG AWARD is part of such network, with jury members from the Airbus BizLab, the Next Commerce Accelerator, the Next Logistics Accelerator, as well as OMR.

The award was initiated by Hamburg Marketing and Hamburg Invest. The award is launched as part of the HAMBURG FESTIVAL, a one-of-a-kind pop-up event in Shoreditch aimed at showcasing one of the world's most liveable cities through its vibrant music and festival scene.

