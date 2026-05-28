Future Harvest: The European program tackling the decline in generational renewal in farming

Backed by the PepsiCo Foundation, the program will reach 900 young farmers in 2026. The program will be implemented in Spain, the Netherlands, France, Türkiye, and Poland, responding to Europe's aging farming population

BRUSSELS, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EIT Food and the PepsiCo Foundation today announced the launch of Future Harvest, a new European program designed to support young and next-generation farmers as they build viable, resilient, and future-ready farming operations. EIT Food is supported by the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT), a body of the European Union.

European program, Future Harvest is tackling the decline in generational renewal in farming PepsiCo Foundation launched Future Harvest to support next generation farmers to build resilient and future-ready farming operations.

Across Europe, the farming population is aging rapidly. Only around 11% of farm managers are under the age of 40, according to European Commission and Eurostat data, while farmers face mounting pressures from climate change, rising input costs, and market volatility. These challenges are particularly acute for small- and medium-sized farms, putting rural livelihoods and long-term food security at risk.

Future Harvest responds directly to this challenge by investing in the next generation of agriculture. Operating across France, Spain, the Netherlands, Poland, and Türkiye, the program will reach around 900 young and next-generation farmers during 2026, equipping them with practical skills, access to innovation, and stronger support networks to help them succeed in a rapidly changing food system.

Without targeted support, the generational gap in agriculture threatens the capacity of Europe's food system to adapt to climate and economic uncertainties. Future Harvest is designed to help address this gap by equipping farmers who are already managing or transitioning family farms with the skills, tools, and networks needed to strengthen viability and resilience.

Funded by the PepsiCo Foundation and implemented by EIT Food in collaboration with local partners, Future Harvest combines online learning with hands-on, farm-based experiences. The program brings together regenerative and climate-resilient farming practices, digital tools and agritech insights, and business and financial skills, helping farmers translate knowledge into action on their own farms.

Participants will follow a customized learning pathway covering sustainable farming methods, farm business management, entrepreneurship, and leadership. Through the Future Harvest FarmHub, they will also take part in farm clinics, field visits, peer exchange, and mentoring, connecting directly with innovation ecosystems and practical expertise.

By supporting young farmers to test new approaches, strengthen the resilience of their businesses, and apply innovations in real-world settings, Future Harvest aims to contribute to a more resilient, sustainable, and economically viable food system. This program builds on EIT Food's extensive experience engaging farmers, startups, and innovators across Europe and reflects the PepsiCo Foundation's goal of strengthening sustainable food systems and expanding economic opportunities in communities around the world.

Monica Bauer, Senior Vice President, Global Social Impact, PepsiCo, and President, PepsiCo Foundation, said: "As a food and beverage company, PepsiCo's connection to agriculture is fundamental. The ingredients in PepsiCo's products start with farmers and farming families who are facing growing pressure, from rising costs to climate uncertainty. Through the PepsiCo Foundation, we aim to support initiatives like Future Harvest that are rooted in local realities and delivered with trusted partners, helping farming communities build resilience and opportunity over time."

While Future Harvest is built on a shared European framework, the program is delivered locally and adapted in each participating country to reflect national farming contexts and challenges.

Richard Zaltman, CEO of EIT Food, said: "Europe's farming future depends on whether the next generation sees agriculture as a place to build, innovate, and lead. That is why we are teaming up with the PepsiCo Foundation: to give young farmers the skills, confidence, and networks to regenerate the land, strengthen their businesses, and shape a more resilient food system. Future Harvest is part of EIT Food's broader commitment to building a more resilient agriculture sector across Europe."

Future Harvest will run from June to December, with participation opportunities opening in 2026 for young and next-generation farmers across participating countries. Information on eligibility criteria and application timelines will be published via EIT Food and program partners.

About the PepsiCo Foundation

The PepsiCo Foundation, the philanthropic arm of PepsiCo, works to support positive change for people and the planet by expanding access to essential resources that help meet immediate needs and unlock pathways to opportunity. Guided by PepsiCo Positive (pep+), our philanthropic investments focus on four key areas: food access, safe water access, farming, and workforce development. Through collaboration with nonprofits, community organizations and global partners, the Foundation works to strengthen food systems, support farmers, expand access to nutritious food and safe water, and advance workforce development to build lasting economic resilience. Learn more at www.pepsicofoundation.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About EIT Food

EIT Food is growing Europe's food innovation ecosystem to build a healthy, sustainable and resilient food system. We empower innovators and entrepreneurs. We invest in ideas and talent. And we create space for science, research, industry, and policymakers to accelerate systemic change across the food sector.

By mobilising the collective power of our ecosystem, we tackle Europe's most pressing food challenges - driving innovation in resilient agriculture, protein diversification, and agrifood biotech to build a sustainable future for people and the planet. EIT Food is an initiative of the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT), a body of the European Union, set up in 2017 to accelerate food system innovation in Europe.

We are Europe's largest food innovation ecosystem.

EIT Food. Growing Innovation. www.eitfood.eu Follow us on Linkedin and YouTube.

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SOURCE PepsiCo, Inc.