Future Home Loans Named a 2025 "Best Places to Work" Honoree by the Jacksonville Business Journal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Home Loans, a veteran-owned independent mortgage brokerage headquartered in Jacksonville Beach, has been recognized by the Jacksonville Business Journal as one of the 2025 Best Places to Work . The award highlights organizations with exceptional culture, leadership, employee engagement, and a workplace environment where people feel valued, supported, and motivated to excel.

This recognition underscores Future Home Loans' commitment to building a people-first company where every team member is empowered to serve clients, referral partners, and communities across the Southeast with trust, transparency, and excellence.

Future Home Loans attributes this honor to its foundational mission: create a workplace where talented professionals are given autonomy, resources, and leadership support to deliver a world-class mortgage experience.

"Our team is the heart of everything we do," said Robert Maloney , COO of Future Home Loans (NMLS 940904) . "We believe that when people feel supported, challenged, and encouraged to grow, the client experience naturally becomes exceptional. Being named a Best Places to Work is a reflection of our culture—and it's one of the awards we're most proud of."

With offices across Florida and the Southeast, Future Home Loans continues to expand its footprint while maintaining a small-company feel grounded in collaboration, innovation, and a shared commitment to serving communities.

Being named a Best Places to Work directly benefits borrowers and referral partners. Companies with high engagement scores consistently deliver:

Better communication & transparency throughout the loan process

Faster response times and higher service consistency

Lower turnover → stronger, long-term relationships with borrowers & agents

More innovation in tools, technology, and mortgage education

"Our people truly love what they do," said Andrea Dolan, Chief Growth Officer, Future Home Loans . "Happy, supported loan professionals create better client experiences. This award validates the culture we've intentionally built—and it fuels us to continue investing in our team."

The Jacksonville Business Journal evaluates companies through a third-party employee engagement survey measuring:

Workplace satisfaction

Leadership effectiveness

Team collaboration

Benefits & professional development

Culture, recognition, and overall morale

Winners represent the region's top employers in creating supportive and motivating workplace environments.

Future Home Loans is licensed in multiple states across the Southeast, offering a full suite of loan products including VA, FHA, Conventional, USDA, and specialty programs designed to help first-time buyers, move-up buyers, veterans, and investors.

The company is known for its deep community involvement, industry-leading technology, and a culture that prioritizes people over profits.

Why is being a "Best Places to Work" company important to homebuyers?

Companies with strong workplace cultures deliver more consistent service, better communication, and faster turn times—resulting in a smoother, more confident mortgage experience.

How does Future Home Loans support its employees?

Through leadership development, transparent communication, flexible work environments, veteran-friendly policies, community involvement, and opportunities for growth across all departments.

Where does Future Home Loans serve borrowers?

The company is headquartered in Jacksonville Beach, FL, and serves homebuyers and homeowners across Florida and 13 additional states throughout the Southeast.

Future Home Loans is a veteran-owned mortgage brokerage committed to delivering an exceptional client experience through transparency, technology, and world-class service. Headquartered in Jacksonville Beach, FL, the company is licensed across the Southeast and supports homebuyers, homeowners, and real estate partners with personalized mortgage solutions.

NMLS #1621953 | Equal Housing Lender

Address: 224 3rd Street North, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Phone: (844) 202-8124 Website: www.future.loans

