Future Launches New Music Hub, Louder

Louder will be the destination site for the latest music news, interviews, opinion pieces, new band profiles and more, opening up the website to more advertising, partnerships and influencer campaigns. Future's proprietary eCommerce platform Hawk will be built into the site to monetize content converting consumers direct from the site. In addition to expanded brand opportunities, Louder seeks to offer greater connectivity with music fans, giving readers the chance to contribute through polls, social media groups and networked reporting. Site features will include new verticals, a ticketing platform and a broader music policy.

"Louder is an example of our further investment in music, a vertical full of passionate fans in a vibrant industry. For over three decades our expert magazines have kept fans entertained and informed on all the latest news, albums, tour schedules, festivals to attend and products available to best engage with their passions," says Scott Rowley, Editor In Chief, Louder. "We have an opportunity to be the life blood of that community. Our audiences are as passionate as we are and know as much as we do – and together we're Louder."

Designed with brands and music enthusiasts in mind, Louder provides a brand-safe environment that is easy for rock and metal fans to navigate and best engage with their passions. Building on TeamRock's existing fan base of 1.8 million unique monthly users, Louder will provide readers with everything they need to know about the world's loudest music including what to listen to, who to see and where and what to buy for the best price. Alongside the new look and easier navigation, readers can expect greater focus on buying guides and 'how tos', delivered with the same passion and expert knowledge that has made Future's magazines and websites world-renowned.

Across its music properties, the Louder platform will collectively have access to Future's 4.3 million global monthly users, 35 million social users and 290,000 magazine readers.

About Future

Future plc is an international media group and leading digital publisher, listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: FUTR). The Group operates two separately managed brand-led divisions: Media and Magazine. The Group has a reach of 100m+ globally, including 62m online users and 63m social media reach.

The Magazine division has over 60 leading brands in diverse verticals including music, gaming, photography, home interest, field sports and technology. These include iconic household names such as T3, Total Film and PC Gamer as well as market leading specialist brands including Metal Hammer, Digital Camera and Edge.

