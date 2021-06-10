Future Leaders, Inc. Announces 'Operation Helping Hands'

CHICAGO, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- There is a timely need to get the word out that even homeless people can get Economic Impact Payments and other tax benefits in all cities across the US where homelessness exists. Making a difference ASAP is important as time is winding down for those that are homeless and without residence.

3-step action plan is a program in place. The Stimulus Programs information will quickly reach the limits of availability if we don't act now. Activities can best be orchestrated by local city governments but is not limited to civic organizations and corporate sponsorship.

First, - Assign someone who can get this information to all the homeless shelters in the city. Local police patrol officers already know the habitants of the homeless and could efficiently provide the homeless with this information.

Second, - Have a worker, (or volunteer) have these documents distributed to the homeless people in their habitat (in addition to those in homeless shelters). Included would be the location of shelters nearest them.

Third, - Provide a worker who can distribute this to other homeless facilities throughout the nation.

This information is a plea to government officials, corporate sponsors, community organizations, activists, philanthropists, and all able-minded people who can join in an orchestrated move to get the word out to those who are not aware that this "helping hand" exists.

"Within a year, 'Homekey' did more to address the homelessness and affordable housing crisis than anything that's been done in decades and became a national model. Now is the time to double down on these successful efforts," said California Governor Newsom.

Links for verifying additional information from the IRS, visit:

https://the-friendship-factor.com/friends-lending-a-helping-hand/

https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/those-experiencing-homelessness-can-get-economic-impact-payments-and-other-tax-benefits-permanent-address-not-required

https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/irs-urges-groups-to-share-information-to-help-those-without-permanent-addresses-get-benefits-including-economic-impact-payments-upcoming-advance-child-tax-credit

Future Leaders, Inc. benefits from the expertise, guidance, and services of one of its conceptual founders, Om, as well as the many people who are stepping up and bringing forth their knowledge, support, and participation.

As a non-profit organization, we are originating a prototype fundraising d/b/a entity called "The Friendship Factor" to promote projects illustrating the values and benefits of real friendship through service to our fellow man. "Operation Helping Hands" is one such example.

