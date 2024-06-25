Future Method Expands PREPARE Category

The LGBTQ+ sexual wellness brand continues to move the benchmark on sex education with newest launch, Silicone Anal Cone.

NEW YORK, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Method, the pioneering wellness brand dedicated to revolutionizing anal engagement, proudly announces the launch of its latest innovation: the Silicone Anal Cone. Developed by brand Founder and distinguished founding anal surgeon at Bespoke Surgical, Dr. Evan Goldstein, this groundbreaking product is poised to redefine anal training and enhance pleasure for all.

Future Method Silicone Anal Cone

The launch comes as a follow up to Future Method's beloved Glass Anal Dilator Set. Launched last year, it has quickly become one of its top selling products. For beginners and experts alike, as well as those experiencing tearing during anal play, Dr. Evan Goldstein's Silicone Anal Cone addresses skin elasticity issues. Its unique design gradually expands and strengthens the anal skin and muscles to reduce the risk of tears, while hyper-realistic silicone enhances skin elasticity for a smoother experience. It features a tapered tip for easy insertion and a safe circular base. The suction base allows hands-free use for exploring new sensations.

Future Method's Silicone Anal Cone is both a preparation tool and a gateway to greater pleasure and intimacy. Its innovative design and premium materials reflect Future Method's commitment to safe and confident exploration. Used with glass dilators, it enhances one's bottoming repertoire by improving skin elasticity. With the Silicone Anal Cone launch, Future Method has made product packaging advancements for their entire catalog. In an effort to provide even more clarity surrounding the usage and purpose of these important sex-care tools, the new packaging will seek to further demystify the brand by organizing their portfolio into four simplified categories: prepare, care, daily, and lifestyle to aid the consumer experience.

"At Future Method, we are dedicated to providing comprehensive solutions that address the unique needs of our community. The launch of our new Silicone Anal Cone exemplifies our commitment to enhancing anal health, sexual confidence, and overall wellbeing. By expanding our range of innovative products, we aim to aid in achieving greater comfort and pleasure for everyone interested in engaging anally," said Dr. Evan Goldstein.

Dr. Evan Goldstein has been a committed advocate for inclusive sexual health education throughout his career. He aims to dismantle taboos and foster open conversations about anal health with his work. His debut book, "Butt Seriously: The Definitive Guide to Anal Health, Pleasure, and Everything In Between," is a groundbreaking resource that destigmatizes anal health and empowers individuals with practical advice and personal anecdotes. To further strengthen equal sexual education, Future Method partners with SIECUS: Sex Ed for Social Change, a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing sex education through advocacy, policy, and coalition building. Together, their collaborative efforts will broaden inclusive and accessible sexual education across America, with a shared goal of increasing safe pleasure spanning sexual orientations.

Future Method Silicone Anal Cone retails for $69.99 and is available for purchase on their website and Amazon. For more information on Future Method, visit https://futuremethod.com/.

ABOUT FUTURE METHOD

Future Method is an innovative, science-backed sexual wellness brand co-founded by Dr. Evan Goldstein, a nationally renowned anal surgeon and founder and CEO of Bespoke Surgical. Future Method is the result of Dr. Goldstein's years of experience working with clients and understanding their sexual needs and has been embraced by people from a wide spectrum of sexualities. As the preeminent expert and thought leader in the field, Dr. Goldstein is committed to education and awareness—not only through bringing the important issues surrounding sexual health to the forefront, but also eliminating the stigma attached to anal engagement.

