FUTURE METHOD LAUNCHES FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND ANAL DOUCHE POWDER PACKS

The launch of the Anal Douche Powder Packs serves as a follow-up to the brand's Anal Douche Solution and is a direct response to consumer feedback. Created to work with any bulb and developed in an easy-to-use and easy-to-customize water-soluble powder format, the Anal Douche Powder Packs are convenient, travel-friendly, TSA compliant, and marks another step in the brand's approach to destigmatizing anal sex, while offering products that support healthy and safe anal sex accessible to all.

"Developing our new Anal Douche Powder Packs has been a long and gratifying journey," said Dr. Evan Goldstein, co-founder of Future Method. "It was important for us to never lose sight of the end goal – to provide innovative solutions that meet consumer needs and desires, all while opening up the dialogue around anal sex, and promoting safe and healthy pleasure."

Formulated with pH-balanced isotonic and iso-osmolar solution, panthenol, and licorice root extract, the scientifically-developed, fragrance-free, and cruelty-free Anal Douche Powder is designed to hydrate and calm the sensitive area while providing maximum compatibility with the body's natural chemistry.

Future Method is a pioneer brand devoted to revolutionizing the way all sexually active people prepare for and enjoy sex, and care for their bodies afterwards. Developed and co-founded by Dr. Evan Goldstein, anal surgeon, sexual health and wellness expert, and founder of Bespoke Surgical—a first-of-its-kind, elite anal surgery practice built for today's gay male, as well as anyone looking to improve their anal health, Future Method was inspired by Dr. Goldstein's patient interactions through which he identified a real need for science-backed products, accessible education, and open dialogue to help people achieve safe, healthy, and fun sex.

Future Method's Anal Douche Powder Packs are available this July for $27 for a 10-pack box ($25 with subscription) on Future Method's website and Amazon. For more information on Future Method, visit https://futuremethod.com/.

