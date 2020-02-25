Future Mobility Detroit--an Automotive World Event

CARDIFF, Wales, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Mobility Detroit combines Automotive World's highly successful M:bility | Detroit, Connected Car, Autonomous Car and Powertrain Detroit conferences in a two-day conference designed to help automotive and transportation industry stakeholders understand the future of mobility.

The Future Mobility Detroit agenda features a mix of panel debates and 'deep dive' keynote presentations from leading automotive and mobility sector stakeholders.

Ford, General Motors, Hyundai (HATCHI), Waymo, Aptiv, Delphi Technologies, TomTom and ZF will be joined at Future Mobility Detroit by experts from a range of companies and organisations with a vested interest in the future of mobility, including:

AID

Zipcar

Robert Bosch

Tata Communications

NVIDIA

dlhBOWLES

123NET

SBD Automotive

Green Hills Software

Lear Corporation

Future Mobility Detroit will tackle a range of highly topical issues facing the automotive industry as it prepares to evolve into a new era of mobility. Autonomous driving, connectivity, electrification, mapping, artificial intelligence, data and mobility as a service (MaaS) all play a key role in changes taking place across the automotive industry, and these themes run throughout the carefully crafted agenda at Future Mobility Detroit.

The agenda addresses some of the major questions facing automakers and mobility stakeholders.

Panel discussions will address:

The autonomous vehicle – when, where, how and for whom?

How safe is the autonomous vehicle?

How do you monetize connected vehicle data?

How will UX define the future of mobility?

How do you create a profitable electric vehicle?

What if all vehicles were electric?

How will shared mobility impact our cities?

How do you spot the next great mobility start-up?

'Deep dive' keynotes will tackle:

Public policy and the future of mobility

Vehicle design challenges for autonomous vehicles

Autonomous vehicle testing

Designing a fully driverless experience

AV's Evolution of the information superhighway

Connected vehicle cyber security

Wireless connected vehicle networks

Connected vehicle safety and security

Future of EV policy

Electric vehicle charging technology

48V electric vehicle technology

Fuel cell technology

Creating infrastructure for the future of mobility

Ride sharing

Last mile delivery

How do we achieve sustainable mobility?

For more information about the conference program, speakers and to obtain tickets for this unique conference, please go to: https://futuremobilitydetroit.automotiveworld.com/

