Future Now Detox Earns Joint Commission Accreditation

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Now Detox is a proud recipient of Joint Commission Accreditation. The Joint Commission is an independent nonprofit organization that investigates and accredits more than 21,000 health care agencies. Accreditation is voluntary, and the accreditation process is rigorous, ensuring excellent patient care and evidence-based medicine.
Future Now Detox is now celebrating its one-year anniversary. In the year since it opened, Future Now Detox has changed lives, healed families, and supported communities.
About Future Now Detox's Joint Commission Accreditation
Only a small fraction of addiction treatment centers have earned the competitive Joint Commission Accreditation. This seal symbolizes quality, effective treatment. The Joint Commission only awards it to facilities that have demonstrated advanced clinical protocols and effective addiction treatment. It's a certification that a treatment community offers quality care that really works.
Future Now Detox is licensed by the Florida Department of Children and Families to provide three levels of care.
Future Now: Excellence in Addiction Care
Future Now offers a revolutionary approach to addiction treatment. We merge traditional modalities, including medically supervised detox, supportive medical care, and other clinical practices, with cutting edge holistic approaches. We know that addiction is a complex disease that demands complex treatment.
When other facilities say no, we say yes. When addicts are hopeless and downtrodden, we give them hope. When patients have relapsed dozens of time, we make sure they never do it again. Put simply, we cater to people whom others can't help. We believe in this work. We see it as a calling, and we view ending addiction in our lifetime, in this generation, as a personal mission. Addiction is curable. Addicts can lead meaningful, passionate lives of purpose and joy. We help them do that everyday.
A Better Approach to Addiction Care
At Future Now Detox, what sets us apart is our commitment to individualized treatment plans. Every person who walks through our doors gets a personalized evaluation that assesses their needs, treatment barriers, goals, and overall health. We then work with them to develop a treatment plan that helps them get and stay sober for life. We offer holistic treatment, including:
- Nutritional consulting
- Probiotic-rich diets
- NAD/Brain Restoration+ IV-assisted detox. We believe we are the only licensed inpatient provider in the U.S. offering this service.
- Chiropractic care
- Yoga
- Meditation
- Massage therapy
- Daily chef-cooked meals
- 24/7 medical supervision and daily medical follow-up
- Individual experiential therapies
- Group therapy
We believe in getting sober for life. We believe in cure, compassion, and hope. We believe in our patients. Future Now is saving lives, and we'd love to help save the life of you or someone you love. Call us today for help.
About Future Now Detox
Future Now Detox is more than just a place to get sober. We're on a mission to revolutionize addiction treatment, change lives, strengthen families, and improve the world. We strongly believe in the work we do. We are committed to the health and well-being of every soul we treat. We don't just want to get you sober. We want to help you recover in body, mind, and spirit, so you can awaken to a new life.
