Future of Aluminium in Transportation - Global Industry Analysis with Forecasts to 2027

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Future of Aluminium in Transportation Sector - An Industry Analysis with Forecasts to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report aims to evaluate and estimate the five-year future demand and application of aluminium in transportation, across regions, end-use sectors and aluminium product types. The report provides a consolidated review of both the qualitative and quantitative aspects of global and regional markets for aluminium in the transportation sector.

For many years now, the biggest end-use market for aluminium is the transportation. The metal has become almost indispensable for its lightweight for manufacturing cars, buses, railway coaches, trucks, ships, ferries, aircraft and bicycles.

In addition to improve speed and fuel-efficiency for being a lightweight metal, aluminium also develops cleaner and sustainable means of transportation for being 100% recyclable. So, the metal has proved to be the ideal for most vehicle manufacturers across the globe, and thus, its usage has been steadily growing over the last two decades and seen to take further momentum in recent years.

In 2021, the global transportation sector accounted for an estimated 25.5 million tonnes of aluminium, representing 27% of the total global usage of 93.5 million tonnes in 2021. In 2022, the usage of the metal in global transportation is likely to increase further to 26.7 million tonnes.

It has been estimated in the report that China is the major user of aluminium in the transportation sector accounting for about 39% of the global usage. This is followed by Europe, the Rest of the Asia Pacific and the North American regions. Among the various modes of transportation, passenger car consumes the highest amount of aluminium. In 2022, passenger cars are expected to use more than 16.5 million tonnes of the metal.

World aluminium usage - An overview

Aluminium in transportation - Applications and Developments

  • Passenger cars
  • Commercial vehicles
  • Motorbikes
  • Aerospace
  • Rail transport
  • Marine
  • Bicycle

Aluminium usage in transportation by region

  • North America: Aluminium usage in transportation by end-use sectors
  • North America: Aluminium usage in transportation by product type
  • South America: Aluminium usage in transportation by end-use sectors
  • South America: Aluminium usage in transportation by product type
  • Europe: Aluminium usage in transportation by end-use sectors
  • Europe: Aluminium usage in transportation by product type
  • China: Aluminium usage in transportation by end-use sectors
  • China: Aluminium usage in transportation by product type
  • Rest of Asia Pacific: Aluminium usage in transportation by end-use sectors
  • Rest of Asia Pacific: Aluminium usage in transportation by product type
  • Middle East & Africa: Aluminium usage in transportation by end-use sectors
  • Middle East & Africa: Aluminium usage in transportation by product type

News Releases in Similar Topics

