FUTURE OF AN INFLUENTIAL BIKE BRAND SECURED

News provided by

Parlee Cycles

02 Oct, 2023, 07:00 ET

BEVERLY, Mass., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parlee Cycles  announced that it has been acquired by an avid cyclist and independent investor. The acquisition of the brand and 100% of the assets of Parlee Cycles signals the end of their Chapter 11 restructuring and ensures the longevity of the renowned brand. The business will operate under a newly formed entity named Parlee Composites, Inc., with John Harrison assuming the role of President and CEO.

Continue Reading
RZ7
RZ7

Bob Parlee, the founder of Parlee Cycles, is broadly considered one of the leading designers and original masterminds of the carbon fiber bike industry. He has designed nearly a dozen award-winning and highly sought-after bikes throughout his storied career. Bob will remain on the executive team as Chief Designer and will turn 100% of his attention to the design and development of future models. John, as CEO will focus on the development of operational excellence in the business and the expansion of sales and marketing efforts. The existing Parlee Cycles team will transition to the new organization and Parlee Composites expects to begin hiring almost immediately to support the growth anticipated in 2024.

Parlee Composites is committed to fostering growth of the legendary brand through manufacturing innovation, expansion of their global dealer network and the introduction of some exciting new models. The organization will remain dedicated to their global network of dealers and will make investments to ensure a frictionless experience through ordering, customization, fulfillment, and support.

"There are many thousands of Parlee fans around the world and I am delighted to be able to shepherd the organization into this new era and continue to deliver products that delight our customers" offered John Harrison, Parlee's new CEO. "The scope of our plan is audacious. We're simultaneously expanding the business and working on some truly amazing new projects that we'll be excited to announce in 2024 and 2025".

Bob Parlee, founder of Parlee Cycles added, "We're delighted to work with John. He has an enormous depth of experience in sustainably scaling small businesses. He's already been engaged with the team at Parlee and is quickly making a positive impact to our operating effectiveness".

ABOUT PARLEE CYCLES:
Parlee Cycles was founded 23 years ago with a simple goal: to build the world's finest carbon bicycles. At the Parlee Factory in Beverly, MA, we push innovation and the strategic use of carbon fiber to deliver maximum performance, lifetime durability, and remarkable comfort. These features directly transfer from our custom Z-Series to our production models. Parlee Cycles offers a "the sky is the limit" approach, including an in-house custom paint shop to deliver the finest carbon bikes. Parlee Cycles are exclusively sold through independent bicycle dealers.

CONTACT: More additional information please reach out to [email protected] or call Tom Rodi at 978-998-4880.

SOURCE Parlee Cycles

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.