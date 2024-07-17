Future of Central Nervous System Therapeutics Market Worth USD 231.8 Billion by 2034, Growing at 7.7% CAGR: Transparency Market Research, Inc

The government's efforts to elevate the standards of healthcare facilities have made a significant contribution to the development of the industry. Along with technological advancements, the speed of treatment has been enhanced due to better healthcare infrastructure and facilities.

WILMINGTON, Del., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the help of several key forces influencing the growth of the sector, the CNS therapeutic market will encompass a near-to-impressive CAGR of 7.7% through the forecasted period.

The progress of the competitive landscape will help the market valuation reach USD 231.8 billion by 2034. The last recorded size of the industry was USD 102.4 billion in 2023.

The likelihood of various neurological disorders is growing with the rising senior population across the world. Along with this, many psychological disorders are observed to have increased with the growing geriatric population.

The growing levels of stress, anxiety, and other related factors are fueling the increasing number of psychologically challenged patients. Due to this, patients seeking medical attention increased, driving the global CNS therapeutic market.

The growing cases of brain damage and brain disorders surge the demand for suitable treatment and therapies. As such diseases are closely related to central nervous systems, the demand for the market will likely increase.

With the introduction of new drugs and therapies in the sector, the competitive landscape is constantly developing. Due to this, the scope for new entrants is continuously increasing, helping organizations explore new market openings.

Technological innovation is playing a vital role in developing new drugs. This has been helping key players to constantly introduce new treatments, therapies, and medicines for patients, driving the market.

The development of the healthcare sector is another contributing factor to the development of the competitive landscape. Due to the growth in the industry, new prospects are generated for the CNS therapeutic market, leveraging the growth rate of the industry.

With government support for the exploration of new avenues in the field, key players explore new market openings, diversifying the competitive landscape. As a result, this is another crucial driving force for the ecosystem.

Central Nervous System Therapeutics Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2034 Base Year 2020-2022 Size in 2023 US$ 102.4 Bn Forecast (Value) in 2034 US$ 231.8 Bn Growth Rate (CAGR) 7.7 % No. of Pages 174 Pages Segments covered By Drug Class, By Disease Type, By Distribution, By Region, By End-user

Key Findings from the Market Report

The competitive landscape can be segmented based on various categories that contribute to the growth of the CNS therapeutic market. Based on the drug class segment, analgesics have great importance. Neurological surgeries are highly painful, and hence, to manage the pains of patients, analgesics are used.

Based on the disease type, neurodegenerative disorders have been seen to have increased recently. As a result, more prospects are created by the segment for leading players to explore a wider market landscape.

With the growing stress levels, anxiety issues, and various other related issues, the mental health segment will likely create more prospects for the industry.

A hospital is the category based on the distribution channel that creates the highest prospects for the CNS therapeutic market due to the growing number of complex surgeries.

Regional Profile

The bolstered healthcare infrastructure in North America creates many lucrative growth prospects for leading players in the CNS therapeutic market.

creates many lucrative growth prospects for leading players in the CNS therapeutic market. With the growing number of mental health disorders in Europe , more emphasis will be placed on bolstering the healthcare systems dedicated to addressing the issue.

, more emphasis will be placed on bolstering the healthcare systems dedicated to addressing the issue. Asia-Pacific projects a growing geriatric population, which will likely drive the market, creating several opportunities.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several large-scale organizations, the competitive space of the industry is cluttered. Product launch is a key mode of expansion adopted by such companies.

Biogen is a key player in producing a wide range of medicines, including Aduhelm, Avonex, Gazyva, and Fampyra.

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. is another organization working in different sectors. It produces EQUELLE for women, BeanStalk for infants, and many other products.

Dulaglutide, Insulin Lispro, and insulin delivery medical devices are some key products of Eli Lilly and Company.

Key Players

Biogen

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Company

Merck & Co. Inc.

AstraZeneca

Novartis AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Key Developments in the Central Nervous System Therapeutics Market

In May 2024 , Biogen acquired Human Immunology Biosciences. This move helped the organization expand its portfolio.

, Biogen acquired Human Immunology Biosciences. This move helped the organization expand its portfolio. In May 2024 , Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. launched a new basic skincare line to cater to epidermal imbalance.

Market Segmentation

Drug Class

Analgesics

Anti-Cholinergic Agents

Anticonvulsants

Sedatives and Hypnotics

Anti-Depressants

Others (Antipsychotics, etc.)

Disease Type

Neurodegenerative Disorders Alzheimer's disease Parkinson's disease Huntington's disease Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Others (Multiple Sclerosis, etc.)



Mental Health Anxiety Disorders Epilepsy Psychotic Disorders Others (Mood Disorders, etc.)



Neurovascular Diseases

CNS Trauma

CNS Cancer

Others (Infectious Disorders, etc.)

Distribution Channel

Hospitals

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Research Organizations and Academic Institutes

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

