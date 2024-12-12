Future of DeFi -- Frax 2025 Vision Roadmap

New 2025 Initiatives Include Token Upgrades, Fraxtal North Star Hard Fork, and Simplified Universal Interface to Drive Next Wave of DeFi Adoption

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frax Finance , a decentralized stablecoin cryptocurrency protocol, today announced its 2025 Vision Roadmap, a transformative strategy to advance its mission of becoming the decentralized central bank of crypto. The roadmap introduces a suite of groundbreaking updates, including token transitions, a network upgrade via the Fraxtal North Star Hard Fork, and a radically new Frax Universal Interface (FUI).

"DeFi is at a tipping point, ready for mass adoption, and Frax is positioned to lead this evolution with our high-performance Fraxtal blockchain and new stablecoin," said Sam Kazemian, Founder of Frax Finance. "Our 2025 Vision Roadmap is a bold step toward creating the infrastructure that makes DeFi intuitive, accessible, and scalable for the next billion users entering crypto. Frax is not just keeping pace with the future of finance—it's shaping it."

KEY INITIATIVES

Frax Token Upgrades

Stablecoin Transition: Frax's flagship stablecoin, FRAX, will rebrand to frxUSD, offering direct fiat redemption capabilities and enhanced integration with U.S. financial systems through partnerships like FinresPBC.

Governance Token Update: Frax Shares (FXS) will transition to FRAX, becoming the gas and staking token of Fraxtal, Frax's sovereign L2 blockchain.

Fraxtal North Star Hard Fork

Real-Time Blocks: Ultra-fast block times to support high-throughput applications.

Tokenomics Evolution: FXS's transition to FRAX will create new staking opportunities, including FRAX-backed bonds.

Frax Universal Interface (FUI) Redesign

Simplified Frax.com: New intuitive tools for borrowing, swapping, and sending within the Frax ecosystem.

Advanced Onramping: Halliday will provide global onramping for fiat-to-crypto transactions.

Optimized Routing: Odos Routing ensures efficient asset movement.

AI Integration

AI Tech Stack & Agent Ecosystem: Frax is developing the "AIVM" parallelized blockchain within Fraxtal powered by a new Proof of Inference consensus system. The AIVM tech stack allows AI agents deployed to the blockchain to become fully autonomous and sovereign with no single party in control of the agent — a world first. The AIVM and Proof of Inference mechanisms enable seamless blockchain-AI collaboration and are developed in partnership with IQ.

"Launching tokenized AI agents with IQ ATP on Fraxtal's AIVM will be unlike any other launch platform thanks to this joint venture. Sovereign, on-chain agents that are owned by token holders is a 0 to 1 moment for crypto and AI," said Cesar Rodriguez, CTO at IQ. "Frax's tech combined with IQ's Agent Tokenization Platform will make it a reality."

Other developments for FUI include a Frax mobile wallet and AI-driven enhancements to further simplify interactions with the Frax ecosystem.

About Frax

Frax aims to be the U.S. digital dollar, establishing itself as the world's most innovative decentralized stablecoin and DeFi stablecoin infrastructure. The Frax stablecoin, a crypto collateralized stablecoin pegged to the U.S. dollar, is highly scalable, trustless, and ideologically pure on-chain money. Frax — founded by Sam Kazemian and Stephen Moore — is committed to stability, proven technology, expert governance, and regulatory clarity.

All registered trademarks and product identifiers belong to their respective corporate entities. Any other trademarks or product names referenced here are also owned exclusively by their relevant companies.

Frax Media Contact:

Gary Bird

FortyThree, Inc.

[email protected]

831.888.9011

SOURCE Frax